伯明翰將新星比寜咸22號球衣榮休 球迷不解：一個球會最尷尬的事

露天巴士慶祝惹爭議 列斯聯：已諮詢意見

17歲中場祖迪比寜咸落實以2500萬歐元身價轉投德甲多蒙特，無疑此子的未來令人期待，但這位由U8開始加盟青訓系統的新星，離隊前在伯明翰立下的是1季和44場一隊上陣的功績，與一般受到高掛球衣號碼這殊榮的球壇傳奇相比，似乎有所距離。今次球會榮休其22號球衣的決定令球迷不解，甚至形容為「一個球會做過最尷尬的事情」。伯明翰則認為：「祖迪在如此短時間內成為球會的標誌性人物，證明了天賦、努力和付出可以帶來的成功。他場外的愛心、謙虛和優秀的風度讓他成為好榜樣。22號球衣就是祖迪的代表，他以16歲38日之齡和這些質素躋身一隊。因此球會決定榮休這號碼，去記住我們這位自家球員和鼓勵大家。」(Goal.com)

Genuinely this is the most embarrassing thing a football club has ever done — Yes! It’s longy (@myworditslongy) July 23, 2020

This is the most tinpot thing I think I’ve ever seen in my life.



The lad didn’t even finish one season. 😂 — Ryan Brayshaw (@RJBrayshaw) July 23, 2020

Lads are you kidding me 🤣🤣🤣 this is proper embarrassing — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) July 23, 2020

I mean, Man United didn't retire #7 after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.



This is ridiculous 😭 — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) July 23, 2020

I mean, Man United didn't retire #7 after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.



This is ridiculous 😭 — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) July 23, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous. You just don’t get it do you 😩 whoever is running this club and comes up with these ideas, resign ffs — B.A (@Coop8517) July 23, 2020