伯明翰將新星比寜咸22號球衣榮休 球迷不解：一個球會最尷尬的事
伯明翰則認為：「祖迪在如此短時間內成為球會的標誌性人物，證明了天賦、努力和付出可以帶來的成功。他場外的愛心、謙虛和優秀的風度讓他成為好榜樣。22號球衣就是祖迪的代表，他以16歲38日之齡和這些質素躋身一隊。因此球會決定榮休這號碼，去記住我們這位自家球員和鼓勵大家。」(Goal.com)
Genuinely this is the most embarrassing thing a football club has ever done— Yes! It’s longy (@myworditslongy) July 23, 2020
This is the most tinpot thing I think I’ve ever seen in my life.— Ryan Brayshaw (@RJBrayshaw) July 23, 2020
The lad didn’t even finish one season. 😂
Lads are you kidding me 🤣🤣🤣 this is proper embarrassing— Ryan (@bernardooooV3) July 23, 2020
I mean, Man United didn't retire #7 after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.— 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) July 23, 2020
This is ridiculous 😭
Absolutely ridiculous. You just don’t get it do you 😩 whoever is running this club and comes up with these ideas, resign ffs— B.A (@Coop8517) July 23, 2020
I feel sorry for Blues fans.— Raymond Pilkington (@RaymondPilking1) July 23, 2020
Their owners have completely lost the plot.
The kid has potential, but he’s no Ronaldo or Messi.
Retiring shirts under these circumstances - honestly, get a grip.