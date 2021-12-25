C朗 尼馬賀聖誕

Goal
Getty/Instagram/Goal composite

今日是聖誕節，歐洲各大聯賽休息之時，各球星自己慶祝之餘亦不忘向fans祝賀。

其中C朗與一家人坐在家中樓梯合照，甚具氣勢；碧咸則十分應節戴上聖誕帽慶祝，而尼馬則在聖誕樹前。(Goal.com)