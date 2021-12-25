C朗 尼馬賀聖誕GoalDec 25, 2021 14:16+00:00facebooktwitterGetty/Instagram/Goal composite曼聯今日是聖誕節，歐洲各大聯賽休息之時，各球星自己慶祝之餘亦不忘向fans祝賀。其中C朗與一家人坐在家中樓梯合照，甚具氣勢；碧咸則十分應節戴上聖誕帽慶祝，而尼馬則在聖誕樹前。(Goal.com) De coração cheio, desejo a todos um Feliz Natal! 🎅🏻🙏🏽❤️ #blessed pic.twitter.com/yCOLAzuhf8— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2021 View this post on Instagram Bringing a festive message to our Reds across the world! 🎄⭐️Have a special day ❤️#MUFC | #Christmas pic.twitter.com/pXdg05p9Gg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 25, 2021Merry Christmas everyone 🎄 wishing you all health and happiness ♥️— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 25, 2021 View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram