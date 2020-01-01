30年等待告終！紅軍5：3大勝車仔慶捧盃
雖然場館沒有球迷，只有球員、教練和家人，但燦爛煙火仍襯托起「紅軍」精彩時刻。養傷中的隊長佐敦軒達臣高舉英超冠軍獎盃，不少現役及前「紅軍」亦在社交媒體上跟球迷同慶。(Goal.com)
Anything is possible. Never stop believing.— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020
Premier League Champions 2019/20 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdtIG7xc6I
Yep. It’s real... pic.twitter.com/pyc8zOZ0fk— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 23, 2020
Reds around the world, are you ready for this video?? WE FEEL YOU RIGHT HERE WITH US!! @premierleague CAMPEONES! 💪🏻🔴 #ADR13N pic.twitter.com/6nndZsFYmk— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 22, 2020
What dreams are made of !!!🙏🏻🙌🏻🏆 @premierleague @LFC pic.twitter.com/Fmc8jElcWZ— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) July 22, 2020
Saved the seat for an old friend 🏆 #LFCchampions #YNWA pic.twitter.com/tokQFebod4— James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 22, 2020
What a team, what a club, what a city... What dreams are made of 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/hb5HSy18lc— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) July 23, 2020
My brothers ❤️ #LFCchampions @VirgilvDijk @GWijnaldum pic.twitter.com/S5IgCfysDv— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) July 23, 2020
Don't think I've ever been prouder thank you @LFC ❤️— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) July 22, 2020
