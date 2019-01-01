阿積士入球被吹走 網民諷VAR偏幫皇馬
阿積士今晨有達利亞費高在37分鐘憑一次角球攻勢引發的混戰中頂入皇馬大門，惟球證引用VAR後認為門將高圖爾斯被處於越位置杜辛泰迪治阻礙在先，結果判入球無效。這個經使用VAR的判決惹來不少爭議，有不少網民認為今次VAR判決明顯偏幫皇馬，更有人在twitter上指出VAR（Video Assisting Referee）的正名應為Video Assisting Real Madrid。（Goal.com）
VAR Madrid’s best player so far. VAR doesn’t have legs. VAR is a screen.— Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) February 13, 2019
Live look into the VAR room in Amsterdam... pic.twitter.com/lRfUU1UHY0— totalBarça (@totalBarca) February 13, 2019
VAR = Video Assisting Real Madrid— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 13, 2019
NAH MAN AJAX HAVE BEEN ROBBED.......— Castro1021 (@Castro1021) February 13, 2019
NO OFFSIDE.....NO FOUL......
FACK VAR...
What a week it has been for Madrid and VAR.— EiF (@EiFSoccer) February 13, 2019
Bar Correa’s foul on Vinicius in Griezmann’s goal, every single decision has gone their way.
La VAR pic.twitter.com/8lsiwhgJ6L— 10 (@soosa_mort) February 13, 2019
VAR = Video Assisting RealMadrid is not a joke anymore. Unbelievable. In the League against Atleti and now this.— Barça Pictures #14 (@Barca__pictures) February 13, 2019
Another Champions League season and Real Madrid getting a big controversial refereeing call. There is no way Courtois is impeded there. He wasn’t getting anywhere near the header and didn’t even complain. #AJARMA— Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) February 13, 2019
When you realise Real Madrid are the first team to benefit from VAR in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/9Y40knmX0M— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 13, 2019
Should Ajax's goal have stood? 🤔#UCL #AJARMA— Goal (@goal) February 13, 2019