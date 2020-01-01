賓特拿參加丹麥真人騷
意見()
Getty
高普︰派U23再鬥梳士貝利
賓特拿對上一家球會是哥本哈根，但近期已經沒有合約，可以自由身做其他工作。
True shit coming up. Everybody writes about all their big achievements in 2019. Congrats to you. My 2019 was shit, no big achievements, but really challenging on personal levels. Hopefully 2020 will be my year. Putting 2019 behind me and focusing on the things I love. My family, Batman and Nicklas. My new year’s resolution is to be more present and try to not care what others think about me and my life as long as I am happy in it. Cheers 🥂✨✌🏽
賓特拿對於節目十分期待：「我本身已經有一本書講及自己生平，今次節目是延續故事。我和女朋友考察了很久，決定接受鏡頭近距離捕捉我們的生活。」（Goal.com）