Manchester United

蘇B 拉舒福特當選英超1月最佳

曼聯自領隊蘇斯克查接掌後表現神勇，在1月英超的好成績令「蘇B」及前鋒拉舒福特齊齊當選最佳領隊及球員。

紅魔在「蘇B」接手後於英超8戰7勝，當中在1月取得3勝1和佳績，而和波一戰更是在落後2球下，於完場前連入2球逼和般尼。

上佳戰績令曼聯在積分榜已趕過阿仙奴升上第5位，而只要於周六對富咸贏波，更可超越車路士升上第4位。

 

因此蘇斯克查順理成章當選1月份最佳領隊，而在4仗攻入3球的前鋒拉舒福特則成為最佳球員，今次是曼聯繼2011年費格遜及貝碧托夫後再一次同時贏得「雙最佳」殊榮。

至於1月份英超最佳入波，則是富咸前鋒舒賀爾尼對般尼射入的「窩利」士哥，可惜最終球隊以1︰2落敗。(Goal.com)

