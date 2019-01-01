蘇B 拉舒福特當選英超1月最佳
紅魔在「蘇B」接手後於英超8戰7勝，當中在1月取得3勝1和佳績，而和波一戰更是在落後2球下，於完場前連入2球逼和般尼。
上佳戰績令曼聯在積分榜已趕過阿仙奴升上第5位，而只要於周六對富咸贏波，更可超越車路士升上第4位。
Congratulations, @MarcusRashford!— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2019
The @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for January#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/hEi6yRyWr6
因此蘇斯克查順理成章當選1月份最佳領隊，而在4仗攻入3球的前鋒拉舒福特則成為最佳球員，今次是曼聯繼2011年費格遜及貝碧托夫後再一次同時贏得「雙最佳」殊榮。
January 2011 January 2019#FlashbackFriday #MUFC pic.twitter.com/VL4eR1BPqS— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2019
至於1月份英超最佳入波，則是富咸前鋒舒賀爾尼對般尼射入的「窩利」士哥，可惜最終球隊以1︰2落敗。(Goal.com)
That touch, that finish— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2019
This beauty from Andre Schurrle is @carling Goal of the Month for January#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/5u6t6RN1hH