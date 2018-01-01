蘇斯克查接掌紅魔 朗尼網上送祝福
意見()
Getty
蘇斯克查接手曼聯的消息一出，不少「紅魔」名將都發聲支持。作為前球隊隊長的朗尼亦於較早時間「出post」力撐，他在twitter貼上與對方合照並寫道：「希望蘇斯克查在他的新位置一切順利。祝你好運老友！」
Just want to wish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all the best in his new position. Good luck mate! #mufc #tbt 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8EENRvxH2Z— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 20, 2018
除朗尼以外，雲達沙亦有於網上發聲，他道「希望曼聯從今開始有更多笑容及更好成績。祝蘇斯克查好運。」（Goal.com）
I would personally like to wish Jose all the best in the future... let’s stay United as a club & keep the focus on the pitch until end of the season! ❤️⚽️ @ManUtd https://t.co/TxnBgXxAq2 — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) December 18, 2018