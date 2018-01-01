即時比分
Manchester United

蘇斯克查接掌紅魔 朗尼網上送祝福

曼聯官方昨日宣布由名宿蘇斯克查接掌球隊直至季尾，前球隊隊長朗尼即隔空向前輩送上祝福，望他在新位置上一切順利。

PSG總監指巴塞私下挖角拉比奧特

蘇斯克查接手曼聯的消息一出，不少「紅魔」名將都發聲支持。作為前球隊隊長的朗尼亦於較早時間「出post」力撐，他在twitter貼上與對方合照並寫道：「希望蘇斯克查在他的新位置一切順利。祝你好運老友！」

除朗尼以外，雲達沙亦有於網上發聲，他道「希望曼聯從今開始有更多笑容及更好成績。祝蘇斯克查好運。」（Goal.com）

