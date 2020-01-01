轉會

美斯提出離隊 佩奧爾、哨牙蘇表示支持

美斯向自小效力的巴塞隆拿表態希望離隊，球壇不同人士對這震撼消息作出反應。其中名宿佩奧爾藉此向美斯表達支持，寫上「尊敬和欣賞」；本身在巴塞前途亦不明朗的蘇亞雷斯則以拍掌圖案回應。(Goal.com)

 

 

 

