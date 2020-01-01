「真正鼓舞人心的人」 足球壇向高比拜仁致敬

籃球巨星高比拜仁在直升機意外中身亡，終年41歲，消息震驚全球。這位2016年退役的前湖人球星，在20年職業生涯中曾5奪NBA總冠軍、18次入選NBA全明星賽。他亦是足球迷，支持AC米蘭，也曾跟朗拿甸奴、美斯在廣告中合作。足球壇紛紛向這位籃壇一代巨星發文致敬。

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No tengo palabras... Todo mi cariño para la familia y amigos de Kobe. Fue un placer conocerle y compartir buenos momentos juntos. Se nos fue un genio como pocos.

Een bericht gedeeld door Leo Messi (@leomessi) op

🖤😢 #PrayingForTheBryantFamily

Een bericht gedeeld door Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I still can’t believe it. 💔 All my support to the family. 🙏

Een bericht gedeeld door Carles Puyol (@carles5puyol) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

😣 Rest In Peace 😢 Prayers To His Family.. #8 #24 blackmamba #Legend 🐐

Een bericht gedeeld door Alex Lacazette (@lacazettealex) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speechless 😶 and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA 🙏🏾

Een bericht gedeeld door Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) op

 

