聖誕快樂！今日是聖誕節，世界各地球星都齊齊慶祝這個普天同慶的日子，一起看看他們在社交媒體發放甚麼吧。

雖然有些聯賽沒有歇冬，英超更加上演快車，但都無損一班球員的興致，如碧咸、艾拉及加比爾捷西斯等。

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good Morning and Happy Christmas Eve.. Can you tell I’m slightly excited 😆 chestnuts roasting on an open fire and all that 🎄

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

編輯之選

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pronti per lo spiedo bresciano 🍽🍖

A post shared by Andrea Pirlo Official (@andreapirlo21) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Buona vigilia amiciiiii 🎄🎅🏻🎉🥰❤️

A post shared by jessica Melena (@jessicamelena) on

EMBED ONLY Victor Lindelof Xmas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas everyone!

A post shared by Bastian Schweinsteiger (@bastianschweinsteiger) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 🎄 🎅

A post shared by Luís Figo (@luis__figo) on

Goal.com在此祝大家聖誕快樂！

