球星網上賀聖誕
意見()
Instagram/Goal
雖然有些聯賽沒有歇冬，英超更加上演快車，但都無損一班球員的興致，如碧咸、艾拉及加比爾捷西斯等。
Merry Christmas 🎄😀 #xmas #2018 #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/2xQZwiyto7 — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) December 24, 2018
Christmas 🎄 speech day🙏🏼 Seriously guys what a crazy year!!! 🙈I just would like to thanks everyone for #sharing #love #happiness #craziness with mr I love this game ahahah and don’t be jealous even you my #queen 👑 I just wanna share 😉 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #merrychristmas #positivevibes #positiveenergy #motivation
Goal.com在此祝大家聖誕快樂！