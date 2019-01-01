即時比分
英格蘭超級聯賽

熱刺證實哈利卡尼休戰6周

上次更新
意見()
Getty
熱刺射手哈利卡尼在對曼聯一戰受傷，經檢查後證實要休戰6周。

熱刺發聲明表示，經過初步檢查，哈利卡尼左足踝韌帶受傷，球會醫療團隊會一直跟進，預計會到三月才復出。

普捷天奴擔心卡尼傷勢

在曼聯賽後，熱刺領隊普捷天奴已對卡尼的傷勢表示擔心，現時要面對缺少這個大將，以及孫興民為南韓出戰亞洲盃的問題。

編輯之選

卡尼至今為熱刺射入14個聯賽入球，與奧巴美揚及沙拿並列射手榜榜首。

卡尼亦肯定缺陣歐聯兩回合對多蒙特的賽事。(Goal.com)

下一篇文章:
蘇斯克查6連勝其實唔難？ 恩斯：任何人都做到
下一篇文章:
基亞連尼：C朗曾多次粉碎我夢想
下一篇文章:
施治宣布季後掛靴
下一篇文章:
高普後悔多蒙特時代沒有買入文尼
下一篇文章:
哥迪奧拿想根度簡續約
關閉