熱刺證實哈利卡尼休戰6周
Getty
熱刺發聲明表示，經過初步檢查，哈利卡尼左足踝韌帶受傷，球會醫療團隊會一直跟進，預計會到三月才復出。普捷天奴擔心卡尼傷勢
Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that @HKane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match.
He will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March. pic.twitter.com/Ot3doPa4K6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2019
在曼聯賽後，熱刺領隊普捷天奴已對卡尼的傷勢表示擔心，現時要面對缺少這個大將，以及孫興民為南韓出戰亞洲盃的問題。
卡尼至今為熱刺射入14個聯賽入球，與奧巴美揚及沙拿並列射手榜榜首。
卡尼亦肯定缺陣歐聯兩回合對多蒙特的賽事。(Goal.com)