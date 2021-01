朗尼掛靴兼坐正領軍：係時候畀時間年輕人上位

科拿叫利物浦:想衛冕成功要買中堅

自2002年以16歲之齡為愛華頓對阿仙奴時攻入世界波成名後,朗尼在球員生涯屢創高峰。英格蘭第3入波多球員連尼加形容這位後輩享受了「真正美妙的場上職業生涯」。

One of our all-time great footballers has retired. It’s never an easy moment for any player but @WayneRooney has enjoyed a truly wonderful career on the field. Here’s hoping he’s successful off the pitch with @dcfcofficial . Well played and good luck.