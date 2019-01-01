曼聯Twitter落錯hashtag被抽水

曼聯昨日以1：2不敵水晶宮叫球迷跌盡眼鏡，但更不幸的是他們因賽前一個twitter post因用錯對車路士一戰的hashtag而於賽後被瘋狂抽水。

「紅魔鬼」的twitter帳戶昨日在對水晶宮賽前發帖，但卻錯誤用上之前對車路士一戰的#MUNCHE hashtag，事後隨即作出更正為#MUNCRY，並寫道「希望是再對車路士一次」，以重提球隊以4球大勝藍軍一事去化解這個錯誤。惟隨曼聯最終以1：2負水晶宮，這個twitter post馬上成為「抽水」對象，水晶宮的twitter帳戶隨即分享該post，並諷刺道「你就想」。

*#MUNCRY. Wish we were playing Chelsea again, though... — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

而早前被「拖落水」的車路士亦把握機會反擊，於曼聯輸波後同樣分享該post，並問道「比賽踢成怎樣？」，以諷刺紅魔鬼輸波。（Goal.com）