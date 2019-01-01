即時比分
愛華頓隊長積基爾卡宣佈離隊

愛華頓隊長積基爾卡在效力了12年後，決定今夏離開球隊，但未有透露下一站去向。

36歲的積基爾卡在2007年由錫菲聯加盟，為「拖肥糖」上陣多達386次，但今季淪為後備在英超只有7次上陣機會。

積基爾卡在Instagram說︰「我在愛華頓的12年生涯來到尾聲，這不完全是球隊的想法，因此很難作出此決定。」

「能夠為球隊上陣超過380場實在很幸運，更可擔任隊長6年之久，我要多謝陪伴我的隊友，幫助我的職員、主席及球迷，祝球會裡所有人有個美好將來。」(Goal.com)

