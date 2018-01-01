山神否認打賭摩帥離隊：感激他給我機會
意見()
Getty Images
有英國傳媒近日指「山神」與隊友就摩帥離隊一事打賭2萬鎊，對此他隨即在twitter上作出否認，這名智利射手寫道：「這是假的。摩連奴讓我有機會在世界上最好的球會效力，對他我心存感激。我們是一支團結的球隊，我們是曼聯，請尊重我們。我已急不及待為球隊作出貢獻。」
This is FALSE!!!. José gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him. We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can't wait to help the team !. Good luck tomorrow family! pic.twitter.com/9uhXqd5iEU— Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) December 21, 2018
山神雖然由摩連奴引入，但在他麾下始終未踢出最佳水平，至近日更失去正選。料在蘇斯克查掌帥下，山齊士與普巴都會重返正選陣容。（Goal.com）