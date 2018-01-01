即時比分
山神否認打賭摩帥離隊：感激他給我機會

近日有報導指阿歷斯山齊士與隊友盧祖就摩連奴離隊一事打賭，不過該智利球星已經否認相關說法，並指自己對摩帥給予機會心存感激。

前皇馬主席信摩佬回巢：佩雷斯好敬重佢

有英國傳媒近日指「山神」與隊友就摩帥離隊一事打賭2萬鎊，對此他隨即在twitter上作出否認，這名智利射手寫道：「這是假的。摩連奴讓我有機會在世界上最好的球會效力，對他我心存感激。我們是一支團結的球隊，我們是曼聯，請尊重我們。我已急不及待為球隊作出貢獻。」

山神雖然由摩連奴引入，但在他麾下始終未踢出最佳水平，至近日更失去正選。料在蘇斯克查掌帥下，山齊士與普巴都會重返正選陣容。（Goal.com）

