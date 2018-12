| The Hornets have agreed to cancel the contract of defender Younès Kaboul by mutual consent.



Everyone at #watfordfc wishes Younès well for the future and thanks him for his contributions while at Vicarage Road. pic.twitter.com/H7j5Z1Iovi

