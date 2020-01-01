PSG

尼馬同對手換球衣 球迷怕佢冇得踢歐聯決賽！

球員賽後交換波衫本來並非甚麼新鮮事，但新冠肺炎疫情下，PSG球星尼馬在周二歐聯4強3：0擊敗RB萊比錫後沒有遵從歐洲足協防疫規定，跟對手後衛侯斯頓保換球衣，可能會面臨處罰，球迷擔心這位主將或會錯過決賽！

歐洲足協較早時發布防疫協定，當中建議球員避免交換球衣，雖然文件並沒有明確指明換球衣者將受到甚麼處罰，但亦有寫不遵守規定者或會遭歐洲足協紀律處分。PSG球迷擔心，28歲的尼馬可能會被停賽，或者要接受14日自我隔離，這樣的話，便會錯過周日對拜仁或里昂的決賽。

球迷擔心也是可以理解，畢竟PSG終於可以躋身歐聯決賽，尼馬近日表現亦非常亮眼，如果爭標缺少該巴西球星，對PSG一定大有影響。(Goal.com)

 

