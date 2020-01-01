Liverpool

「完全不能原諒」 默郡打吡VAR再惹爭議

Jordan Henderson Liverpool Everton 2020-21
默西塞德郡打吡，利物浦及至尾段跟愛華頓踢成2：2，隊長佐敦軒達臣關鍵時刻近門破網，但最終被VAR推翻，結果兩隊各得1分。

今仗文尼3分鐘就入波，是「紅軍」在默郡打吡中最快的英超入球，但之後愛華頓由米高堅尼追平。「紅軍」憑沙拿射入在球會第100球領先2：1，但「拖肥糖」由狀態大勇的卡維特利雲再追至平手。不過，臨完場前佐敦軒達臣近門射入，令「紅軍」一度以為可以全取3分，惟VAR卻爭議性地判文尼越位而推翻入球。賽後網上一片聲音「討伐」VAR今次判決。(Goal.com)

 

