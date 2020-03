Very proud moment for our club today and the team did us proud... It’s been a long journey but this is only the beginning ... To Diego ( The Boss ) the team and our entire staff at @intermiamicf we should be very proud how far we have come and what the future holds... Exciting times ahead #VamosMiami

