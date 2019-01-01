歐洲聯盟盃

史高斯： 蘇斯克查絕非yes man

曼聯今季成績平平，而主帥蘇斯克查亦遭受批評。外間認新為這名挪威主帥欠缺威嚴，不論面對球員或管理層都只能唯命是從。不過蘇斯克查前隊友史高斯則為他平反，強調對方絕非「yes man」。

對於外間批評蘇斯克查領軍風格欠缺不夠硬朗，史高斯持相反意見，並指這名曼聯前隊友其實並非如持「易話為」：「蘇斯克查非常清楚自己追求什麼，而他絕不會得過且過。他不是一個「yes man」，這絕不是事實。他是個曼聯人，故他一定會傾盡全力為曼聯爭取最好的。」

史高斯又暗指過去數任曼聯主帥行事未有以球隊利益為大前題，「我們過去不乏名牌教練，像雲高爾及摩連奴。不過或者他們著重自身多於曼聯作為一間球會的利益。」（Goal.com）

