史高斯： 蘇斯克查絕非yes man
意見()
Getty Images
對於外間批評蘇斯克查領軍風格欠缺不夠硬朗，史高斯持相反意見，並指這名曼聯前隊友其實並非如持「易話為」：「蘇斯克查非常清楚自己追求什麼，而他絕不會得過且過。他不是一個「yes man」，這絕不是事實。他是個曼聯人，故他一定會傾盡全力為曼聯爭取最好的。」
"Scott McTominay is what every Man Utd player should play like every time they step on the pitch."— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2019
"Ole knows what he wants, he is NOT a yes man."
Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes debate whether or not progress is being made at Old Trafford 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/V56bKtSVzM
史高斯又暗指過去數任曼聯主帥行事未有以球隊利益為大前題，「我們過去不乏名牌教練，像雲高爾及摩連奴。不過或者他們著重自身多於曼聯作為一間球會的利益。」（Goal.com）