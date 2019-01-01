加盟阿仙奴僅一季 列治史迪拿宣佈離隊
35歲的列治史迪拿去年夏天以自由身由祖雲達斯加盟兵工廠，但一直缺乏擔正機會，只在歐霸盃及本土盃賽獲派上陣。
本來右閘比利連在1月受傷後，列治史迪拿曾獲得正選之位，但踏入季尾他的出場機會卻排在梅斯達菲及美蘭尼爾斯之後，在季尾最後18仗只有2次正選機會，全季上陣23次。加上阿仙奴在歐霸盃決賽不敵車路士失去歐聯席位，促使他決定離隊。
Dear Gunners We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close ... is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated! See you Stephan #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #ThankYou
列治史迪拿在Instagram說︰「球迷們，我們本來很接近為球會帶來美好新一章，但不幸地未能成功，我感到很失望，我們的目標是帶領球隊返回國際頂峰，並贏得錦標。」
「我很有信心他們下季將可完成目標，我很喜歡成為球會的一部份，這是一次很好的挑戰和經驗，只是不幸地沒有好結局，多謝你們的支持。」(Goal.com)