利物浦2球挫卡城 奪88分創球會紀錄
Getty Images
「紅軍」今仗兩個入球都在下半場出現，57分鐘韋拿杜姆為球隊打破僵局，這名荷蘭中場在禁區內接應阿歷山大阿諾特開出的角球勁射破網。領先1球後利物浦繼續爭取入球，終於在完場前10分鐘由王牌穆罕默德沙拿在禁區內博得對手侵犯而獲12碼，負責主射的占士米拿不負所託，為球隊鎖定2：0勝局。
88 - Liverpool have now amassed 88 points in the league this season, their best ever total in a Premier League season; adjusting to three points for a win, they have only earned more in a top-flight campaign in 1978-79 (98) and 1987-88 (90). Machine. pic.twitter.com/edp4XD7std— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2019
贏波後紅軍以88分列聯賽榜首兼寫下球會英超得分紀錄，以2分之差力壓昨日擊敗熱刺的曼城，不過由於暫時多打一場，故爭標主動權始終不在自己手上。而今仗輸波的卡迪夫城情況亦不妙，他們目前以35戰31分排「尾三」，以3分落後第17位的白禮頓並比對方多打一場，很可能面臨降班。（Goal.com）