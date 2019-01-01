即時比分
亨利 龍格保哀悼雷恩斯

上次更新
前西班牙國腳雷耶斯因車禍意外去世，他的前阿仙奴隊友亨利及龍格保均在Tweeter哀悼他。

前阿仙奴翼鋒雷耶斯車禍離世

除了曾與雷恩斯合作的亨利和龍格保外，歐洲各地多間球會亦鋪文哀悼這位西班牙球員及支持其家人。(Goal.com)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mi primer gran amigo en el mundo del fútbol profesional, mi compañero de habitación, que siempre quería dormir con el aire acondicionado aún estando a -10 grados. Un tipo humilde que siempre tenía una sonrisa en su cara, grandísimo futbolista y fenomenal persona. No podía despertarme hoy de peor forma. Nunca olvidaré cuando tu y tu familia me acogisteis en vuestra casa en mis primeras navidades en Inglaterra cuando yo estaba solo y tenía 16 años. Nunca olvidaré nuestros partidos de fútbol tenis en el gimnasio antes y después de los entrenamientos. Nuestra conexión en el campo también fué especial, ya que era siempre fácil encontrarte entre líneas para que tu después marcaras las diferencias. Yo siempre digo que has sido uno de los talentos más grandes de nuestro fútbol y sé que no me equivoco. Hace 2 días estaba hablando de ti en una entrevista, puede que fuera una señal, quién sabe, para acordarme de ti, mi gran amigo. Nunca te olvidaré, nunca te olvidaremos. Siempre en nuestros corazones. Descansa en paz Jose Antonio Reyes. Te quiero mucho. Cesc

