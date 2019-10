Văn Lâm cảm ơn fan Muangthong United sau mùa giải đầu ở Thái Lan

I want to thanks all Muangthong United fans for their support, you are amazing! Thanks to my teammates for hard work and for helping adapt in my first Thai League season! See you next year! 🔴⚫️ @muangthongunited #DVL #MTUND

A post shared by Dang Van Lam (@dangvanlam_official) on Oct 27, 2019 at 3:46am PDT