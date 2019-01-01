TRỰC TIẾP Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona: Iniesta, David Villa đối đầu CLB cũ
Xem trực tiếp Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona (16h ngày 27/7): TẠI ĐÂY
Đối với những khán giả muốn theo dõi trực tiếp trên thiết bị di động: tải ứng dụng RakutenSports trên CH Play (Android) hoặc Appstore (iOS).
Đội hình dự kiến:
+ Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Rakitic; Malcom, Griezmann, Dembele
+ Vissel Kobe: Maekawa; Nishi, Osaki, Miya, Hatsuse; Yamaguchi, Yasui; Villa, Iniesta, Furuhashi; Wellington
Andres Iniesta, David Villa và Sergi Samper gặp lại các cầu thủ Barcelona trước trận đấu:
