Club Friendlies

TRỰC TIẾP Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona: Iniesta, David Villa đối đầu CLB cũ

Cập nhật:
Bình luận()
Getty Images
GOAL cung cấp link xem trực tiếp trận giao hữu giữa Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona trong khuôn khổ Rakuten Cup 2019.

Xem trực tiếp Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona (16h ngày 27/7): TẠI ĐÂY

Đối với những khán giả muốn theo dõi trực tiếp trên thiết bị di động: tải ứng dụng RakutenSports trên CH Play (Android) hoặc Appstore (iOS).

Đội hình dự kiến:

+ Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Rakitic; Malcom, Griezmann, Dembele

+ Vissel Kobe: Maekawa; Nishi, Osaki, Miya, Hatsuse; Yamaguchi, Yasui; Villa, Iniesta, Furuhashi; Wellington

Tin Nổi Bật

Andres Iniesta, David Villa và Sergi Samper gặp lại các cầu thủ Barcelona trước trận đấu:

Tắt