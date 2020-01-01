League Cup

TRỰC TIẾP Manchester United vs Manchester City - Bán kết Carabao Cup

Link phát sóng, tường thuật trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Manchester United và Manchester City trong khuôn khổ Bán kết Carabao Cup.

* 03h00 ngày 8/1: Manchester United vs Manchester City (TRỰC TIẾP TRÊN KÊNH ONSPORTS VÀ BÓNG ĐÁ TV TRÊN HỆ THỐNG VTVCab )

LINK XEM TRẬN ĐẤU: http://onsports.vn/livechannel/bong-da-tv hoặc https://www.vtvcab.vn/channel/bong-da-tv-VTVcab16_SD.html

ĐỘI HÌNH DỰ KIẾN

Manchester United: Romero; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Matic, Fred; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial

Manchester City: Bravo; Walker, Fernandinho, Stones, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodrigo, D. Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

TÌNH HÌNH LỰC LƯỢNG:

Manchester United: Anthony Martial và Jesse Lingard bỏ ngỏ khả năng ra sân sau khi vắng mặt ở trận gặp Wolverhampton vừa qua do bị ốm. Trong khi đó, Harry Maguire cũng chưa chắc chắn sẽ thi đấu. Scott McTominay và Paul Pogba chấn thương dài hạn, chắc chắn vắng mặt ở trận này.

Manchester City: Hàng loạt trụ cột như Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo and Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne và Fernandinho đều có thể trở lại thi đấu.

