TRỰC TIẾP Manchester United vs Manchester City - Bán kết Carabao Cup
* 03h00 ngày 8/1: Manchester United vs Manchester City (TRỰC TIẾP TRÊN KÊNH ONSPORTS VÀ BÓNG ĐÁ TV TRÊN HỆ THỐNG VTVCab )
LINK XEM TRẬN ĐẤU: http://onsports.vn/livechannel/bong-da-tv hoặc https://www.vtvcab.vn/channel/bong-da-tv-VTVcab16_SD.html
(Liên tục cập nhật...)
---
ĐỘI HÌNH DỰ KIẾN
Manchester United: Romero; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Matic, Fred; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial
Manchester City: Bravo; Walker, Fernandinho, Stones, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodrigo, D. Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling
---
TÌNH HÌNH LỰC LƯỢNG:
Manchester United: Anthony Martial và Jesse Lingard bỏ ngỏ khả năng ra sân sau khi vắng mặt ở trận gặp Wolverhampton vừa qua do bị ốm. Trong khi đó, Harry Maguire cũng chưa chắc chắn sẽ thi đấu. Scott McTominay và Paul Pogba chấn thương dài hạn, chắc chắn vắng mặt ở trận này.
Manchester City: Hàng loạt trụ cột như Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo and Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne và Fernandinho đều có thể trở lại thi đấu.