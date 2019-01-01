Ngoại hạng Anh

TRỰC TIẾP Man City vs Tottenham: 23h30 ngày 17/8

Cập nhật:
Tường thuật trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Manchester City và Tottenham trong khuôn khổ vòng 2 giải Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2019/20.

Đội hình dự kiến:

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, D.Silva; B.Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Winks, Ndombele; Sissoko, Eriksen, Moura; Kane.

