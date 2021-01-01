TRỰC TIẾP K+PM Villarreal vs MU. Trực tiếp Chung kết C2. Europa League. Link xem Villarreal vs MU. Xem trực tiếp MU.
GOAL
Link xem Villarreal vs MU TẠI ĐÂY (Trực tiếp lúc 02h00 ngày 27/5)
---
(Liên tục cập nhật...)
Diễn biến trận đấu
1' Trận đấu bắt đầu!!
Đội hình xuất phát
🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2021
Presenting our final starting line-up of the season ⬇#MUFC | #UELfinal
Here's how the Yellows will line up in Gdansk for the historic game.— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 26, 2021
Let's go, Villarreal! 💛#UELFinal#ItsOurTime pic.twitter.com/GN2A9AFSx3
---
Thông tin trước trận
Đội hình dự kiến & Dự đoán tỷ số
- MU (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan Bisaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Mctominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani.
- Villarreal (4-3-3): Asenjo; Pedraza, Torres, Albiol, Pena; Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros; Bacca,Moreno, Gomez.
Dự đoán: MU 1-0 Villarreal
Nhận định bóng đá MU vs Villarreal (2h ngày 27/5): Lần đầu cho Solskjaer?