TRỰC TIẾP K+PM MU vs PSG. Link MU vs PSG. Xem trực tiếp MU vs PSG. Xem trực tiếp cúp C1. Cúp C1. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Champions League 2020/21
Tình hình lực lượng:
MU: Vắng Luke Shaw, De Gea vì chấn thương, Tuanzebe bị treo giò
PSG: Vắng Bernat, Draxler, Kehrer vì chấn thương
🤩 It's matchday — up the Reds! 🔴#MUFC #UCL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2020
Đội hình dự kiến:
MU: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Van de Beek; Fernandes; Rashford, Cavani
PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar