TRỰC TIẾP K+PM MU vs PSG. Link MU vs PSG. Xem trực tiếp MU vs PSG. Xem trực tiếp cúp C1. Cúp C1. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Champions League 2020/21

Tường thuật trực tiếp trận đấu giữa MU vs PSG trong khuôn khổ lượt đấu thứ năm vòng bảng Champions League.

Link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa MU vs PSG (03h00 ngày 03/12) (TẠI ĐÂY)

Tình hình lực lượng:

MU: Vắng Luke Shaw, De Gea vì chấn thương, Tuanzebe bị treo giò

PSG: Vắng Bernat, Draxler, Kehrer vì chấn thương

Đội hình dự kiến:

MU: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Van de Beek; Fernandes; Rashford, Cavani

    PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

    Dự đoán tỷ số: MU 1-0 PSG

