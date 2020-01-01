TRỰC TIẾP K+PM MU vs Istanbul. Link MU vs Istanbul. Xem trực tiếp MU vs Istanbul. Xem trực tiếp cúp C1. Cúp C1. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Champions League 2020/21
Bình luận()
GOAL
Link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa MU vs Istanbul (03h00 ngày 25/11) (TẠI ĐÂY)
Tình hình lực lượng:
Manchester United: Phil Jones và Luke Shaw vắng mặt vì chấn thương. Jesse Lingard cách ly vì COVID-19
Istanbul Basaksehir: Vắng Junior Caicara và Enzo Crivelli vì chấn thương
Another big three points on the line — let's make them ours! ✊#MUFC #UCL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2020
Đội hình dự kiến:
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial
Istanbul Basaksehir: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Aleksic, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc; Demba Ba