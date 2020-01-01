TRỰC TIẾP K+PM MU vs Istanbul. Link MU vs Istanbul. Xem trực tiếp MU vs Istanbul. Xem trực tiếp cúp C1. Cúp C1. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Champions League 2020/21

Champions League

Dương
Cập nhật:
Istanbul BB Manchester United
Sau cú sẩy chân đầy bất ngờ ở trận lượt đi, liệu trở về Old Trafford, Manchester United có giành được một kết quả thuận lợi trước Istanbul Basaksehir?

Tình hình lực lượng:

Manchester United: Phil Jones và Luke Shaw vắng mặt vì chấn thương. Jesse Lingard cách ly vì COVID-19

Istanbul Basaksehir: Vắng Junior Caicara và Enzo Crivelli vì chấn thương

Đội hình dự kiến:

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

    Istanbul Basaksehir: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Aleksic, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc; Demba Ba

    Dự đoán tỷ số: Manchester United 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

