TRỰC TIẾP K+PM Molde vs Arsenal. Link Molde vs Arsenal. Xem trực tiếp Molde vs Arsenal. Xem trực tiếp cúp C2. Cúp C2. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Europa League 2020/21

David Luiz & Dani Ceballos - Arsenal 2020
Tường thuật trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Molde vs Arsenal trong khuôn khổ vòng bảng Europa League 2020/21.

Link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Molde vs Arsenal (00h55 ngày 27/11) (TẠI ĐÂY)

Phong độ gần đây:

Molde:

+ Tại Europa League: WWL

+ Tất cả các đấu trường: WWWLDW

    Arsenal: 

    + Tại Europa League: WWW

    + Tất cả các đấu trường: LWWWLD

    Đội hình dự kiến:

    Molde: Linde; Wingo, Bjornbak, Gregersen, Risa; Hussain, Aursnes; Ellingsen, Eikrem, Brynhildsen; James

     

    Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Mustafi, Luiz, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Ceballos; Nelson, Willock, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

    Dự đoán tỷ số: Molde 1-2 Arsenal

