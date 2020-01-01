TRỰC TIẾP K+PM Molde vs Arsenal. Link Molde vs Arsenal. Xem trực tiếp Molde vs Arsenal. Xem trực tiếp cúp C2. Cúp C2. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Europa League 2020/21
Bình luận()
Getty
Link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Molde vs Arsenal (00h55 ngày 27/11) (TẠI ĐÂY)
Phong độ gần đây:
Molde:
+ Tại Europa League: WWL
+ Tất cả các đấu trường: WWWLDW
Arsenal:
+ Tại Europa League: WWW
+ Tất cả các đấu trường: LWWWLD
Đội hình dự kiến:
Molde: Linde; Wingo, Bjornbak, Gregersen, Risa; Hussain, Aursnes; Ellingsen, Eikrem, Brynhildsen; James
Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Mustafi, Luiz, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Ceballos; Nelson, Willock, Smith Rowe; Nketiah