Ngoại hạng Anh

TRỰC TIẾP K+PM Liverpool vs Newcastle. Xem trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Xem trực tiếp Ngoại hạng Anh. Link xem Liverpool. Link xem Liverpool vs Newcastle.

Live: Liverpool vs Newcastle
GOAL tường thuật trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Liverpool và Newcastle trong khuôn khổ vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2020/21.

Link xem trực tiếp Liverpool vs Newcastle TẠI ĐÂY (Trực tiếp lúc 18h30 ngày 24/4)

---

(Liên tục cập nhật...)

Diễn biến trận đấu

Đội hình ra sân:

---

Thông tin trước trận

Đội hình dự kiến:

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Newcastle (3-4-3): Dubravka; Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie; Shelvey, Longstaff; Almiron; Wilson, Joelinton.

---

Nhận định bóng đá Liverpool vs Newcastle (18h30 ngày 24/4): Cơ hội top 4

