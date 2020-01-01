Ngoại hạng Anh

TRỰC TIẾP K+PM Liverpool vs Leicester. Link xem Liverpool vs Leicester. Xem trực tiếp Liverpool vs Leicester. Xem trực tiếp Ngoại hạng Anh. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Vòng 9 Ngoại hạng Anh 2020/21

Dương
Bình luận()
MP_Liverpool vs Leicester
(C)Getty Images
Tiếp đón Leicester City trên sân nhà Anfield trong bối cảnh đang khủng hoảng nhân sự trầm trọng, liệu Liverpool có giành được trọn vẹn 3 điểm?

Link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Liverpool vs Leicester City ( 02h15 ngày 23/11) (TẠI ĐÂY)

Tình hình lực lượng:

Liverpool: Vắng Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Henderson (chấn thương), Salah (Covid-19).

Leicester City: Vắng Amartey, Soyuncu, Ndidi và Pereira (chấn thương). 

Đội hình dự kiến:

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Keita; Jota, Firmino, Mane

Tin Nổi Bật

Các đội khác

    Leicester City: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Mendy, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

    CÔNG BỐ: Goal 50 - BXH 50 cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất thế giới

    Dự đoán tỷ số: Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City

    Premier League Footer 2020-21

    Tắt