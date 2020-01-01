TRỰC TIẾP K+PM Liverpool vs Leicester. Link xem Liverpool vs Leicester. Xem trực tiếp Liverpool vs Leicester. Xem trực tiếp Ngoại hạng Anh. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Vòng 9 Ngoại hạng Anh 2020/21
Link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Liverpool vs Leicester City ( 02h15 ngày 23/11) (TẠI ĐÂY)
Tình hình lực lượng:
Liverpool: Vắng Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Henderson (chấn thương), Salah (Covid-19).
Leicester City: Vắng Amartey, Soyuncu, Ndidi và Pereira (chấn thương).
Đội hình dự kiến:
Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Keita; Jota, Firmino, Mane
Leicester City: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Mendy, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes