TRỰC TIẾP K+PM Leeds vs Liverpool. Link xem Leeds vs Liverpool. Ngoại hạng Anh 2021/22. Trực tiếp Ngoại hạng Anh. Trực tiếp bóng đá
Link xem Leeds vs Liverpool TẠI ĐÂY (Trực tiếp lúc 22h30 ngày 12/9)
Đội hình xuất phát
Thông tin trước trận
Tình hình lực lượng
Leeds: Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Junior Firpo, Robin Koch chưa chắc ra sân
Liverpool: Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson chưa chắc ra sân; James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams chấn thương
Đội hình dự kiến
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Roberts, Klich, James, Bamford
Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Mane, Jota, Salah
Dự đoán: Leeds 1-2 Liverpool
Nhận định bóng đá Leeds vs Liverpool (22h30 ngày 12/9): Tìm lại chiến thắng