TRỰC TIẾP K+PM Leeds vs Liverpool. Ngoại hạng Anh 2021/22.

GOAL
GOAL cập nhật những diễn biến hấp dẫn nhất trong trận đấu giữa Leeds và Liverpool ở vòng 4 Ngoại hạng Anh 2021/22.

Link xem Leeds vs Liverpool TẠI ĐÂY (Trực tiếp lúc 22h30 ngày 12/9)

Diễn biến trận đấu

Đội hình xuất phát

Thông tin trước trận

Tình hình lực lượng

Leeds: Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Junior Firpo, Robin Koch chưa chắc ra sân

Liverpool: Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson chưa chắc ra sân; James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams chấn thương

Đội hình dự kiến

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Roberts, Klich, James, Bamford

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Mane, Jota, Salah

Dự đoán: Leeds 1-2 Liverpool

Nhận định bóng đá Leeds vs Liverpool (22h30 ngày 12/9): Tìm lại chiến thắng