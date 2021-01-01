FA Cup

(TRỰC TIẾP FPT Play) Chelsea vs Leicester. Xem trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Xem trực tiếp chung kết FA Cup. Link xem Chelsea vs Leicester. Link xem FA Cup: FPT Play, VieON

Chelsea Leicester LIVE
Tường thuật trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Chelsea và Leicester City trong khuôn khổ chung kết FA Cup mùa giải 2020/21.

Chung kết FA Cup 2021: Chelsea vs Leicester City

Thời gian: 23h15 ngày 15/5 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: FPT Play, VieON

(liên tục cập nhật)

Diễn biến trận đấu

Đội hình ra sân chính thức:

Đội hình dự kiến:

- Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

- Leicester City (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Amartey, Soyuncu, Fofana; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Perez; Iheanacho, Vardy

Dự đoán tỷ số:

1-0

Nhận định bóng đá Chelsea vs Leicester (23h15 ngày 15/5): Lần đầu tiên cho ai?

