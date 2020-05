Totti: Real Madrid muốn làm tất cả để chiêu mộ tôi, nhưng vẫn... ngại Raul

🗣 Totti: “I had an 80% intention of joining Real Madrid. It was not the best period at Roma and they offered me a lot. I was to have a contract of about €25m. They offered everything except the captaincy because Raul was there.” Things could've been so different 😯

