Tin MU: Pogba cho ra mắt ứng dụng điện thoại riêng trên AppStore và Google Play

Merci all for trying to guess but today’s announcement is only about fun. I’m launching the Pogmoji App for you to customize your pictures and spice up your conversations 🔥It’s the Pogstyle on the palm of your hands. Search for POGMOJI on the AppStore or Google Play. Use the hashtag #POGMOJI and maybe you can be featured! 😉

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 23, 2018 at 11:00am PST