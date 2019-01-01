Tin MU: Cựu sao MU Dimitar Berbatov chính thức giải nghệ
Sau gần 20 năm thi đấu chuyên nghiệp, Dimitar Berbatov - cựu tiền đạo của CLB Manchester United đã chính thức giải nghệ.
Tiền đạo người Bulgaria đã trải qua hơn 650 trận đấu và kinh qua nhiều đội bóng trải dài ở các châu lục. Thông báo được anh đưa ra sau hơn một năm kể từ ngày cầu thủ này chơi trận đấu chuyên nghiệp gần nhất tại giải VĐQG Ấn Độ.
Thông qua Instagram cá nhân, Berbatov có những dòng cảm xúc chia sẻ về quyết định treo giày của mình.
"Tôi sẽ nhớ nó. Các trò chơi, các bàn thắng, áp lực, tiếng hét của người hâm mộ khi tôi ghi một bàn thắng bùng nổ. Tôi đã có có cơ hội chơi với một trong những người giỏi nhất từ trước đến nay và cũng được đối đầu với những người giỏi nhất từ trước đến nay. Cảm ơn tất cả những người đã giúp tôi phát triển và trở thành cầu thủ mà tôi mơ ước."
“Mọi người sẽ nhớ tất cả những điều này. Tôi yêu bóng đá rất nhiều và tôi chắc chắn mọi người cũng sẽ nhớ tôi. Cảm ơn tất cả!”, Berbatov khép lại dòng trạng thái đầy xúc động.
On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story 😁/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are like WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened 😂🤦🏻♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is! My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career! I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! The games, trainings, the goals, preparations, the presure, my teammates... the roar of the fans when i scored another banger 😂😎 I was blessed and work hard to have the oportunity to play with one of the best ever and against some of the best ever! And coming from small country this makes it even more special for me! I had my highs and of course some lows in my career, won my fair share of trophies, score some goals along the way as well! I played the way i wanna play, and i scored the goals i wanted to score! Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for! I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch! 👊🏻 Damn it, i will miss all of this, peopleee, because i love football so much... But i am sure you will miss me as well 😁 Thank you! 🙏🏻 DB9
Khi còn thi đấu, tiền đạo này từng giành được danh hiệu Vua phá lưới Premier League năm 2011 và có vô số bàn thắng đẳng cấp. Ở cấp độ ĐTQG, Berbatov là người có thành tích ghi bàn ấn tượng nhất với 48 pha lập công và từng tham dự Euro 2004 cùng ĐT Bulgaria.