Thế giới bóng đá chia sẻ nỗi đau với HLV Pep Guardiola
Theo xác nhận từ CLB Manchester City vào đêm 6/4, mẹ của HLV Pep Guardiola là bà Dolors Sala Carrio (82 tuổi) đã qua đời ở thị trấn Manresa, thành phố Barcelona (Tây Ban Nha). Trước đó, bà Dolors Sala được xác định dương tính với COVID-19.
Trên trang chủ, đại diện Manchester City đã gửi lời hỏi thăm và chia buồn tới gia đình HLV Guardiola: "Tất cả mọi người tại CLB xin được gửi lời chia buồn và tiếc thương sâu sắc nhất tới Pep, gia đình và như bạn bè của ông."
Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has spoken in reaction to the tragic passing of Pep’s mother, saying, “Our prayers and heartfelt sympathies are with Pep and his family at this overwhelmingly sad time. He and they have the love and support of the entire City family.”— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020
"Xin gửi những lời nguyện cầu và sự tiếc thương sâu sắc nhất tới Pep và gia đình vào thời điểm vô cùng đau lòng này. Ông luôn có tình yêu và sự ủng hộ của đại gia đình Man City", Chủ tịch Khaldoon Al Mubarak chia sẻ.
Bên cạnh đó, rất nhiều cầu thủ và các đội bóng lớn như Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool,... cũng đã chia sẻ với nhà cầm quân 49 tuổi về sự mất mát vô cùng to lớn này.
Sending my love & condolences to Pep and his family! 💙 https://t.co/eybYRsmXvI— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 6, 2020
Today, Barcelona fans deeply lament the deaths of Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala, and Radomir Antic, ex-coach of the club. All my condolences to their families. Losing a loved one is always very painful, but in the current circumstances, it is much harder still— Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) April 6, 2020
Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited https://t.co/vN3impeJy4— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 6, 2020
All of us at Chelsea send our deepest condolences to Pep Guardiola and his family. 💙 https://t.co/I3U2sdNXyD— Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2020
Deepest condolences from everybody at Liverpool FC. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time.— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 6, 2020