Thế giới bóng đá chia sẻ nỗi đau với HLV Pep Guardiola

Rất nhiều cầu thủ, đội bóng lớn đã gửi lời chia buồn tới HLV Pep Guardiola sau khi mẹ ông qua đời vì Covid-19.

Theo xác nhận từ CLB Manchester City vào đêm 6/4, mẹ của HLV Pep Guardiola là bà Dolors Sala Carrio (82 tuổi) đã qua đời ở thị trấn Manresa, thành phố Barcelona (Tây Ban Nha). Trước đó, bà Dolors Sala được xác định dương tính với COVID-19.

Trên trang chủ, đại diện Manchester City đã gửi lời hỏi thăm và chia buồn tới gia đình HLV Guardiola: "Tất cả mọi người tại CLB xin được gửi lời chia buồn và tiếc thương sâu sắc nhất tới Pep, gia đình và như bạn bè của ông."

"Xin gửi những lời nguyện cầu và sự tiếc thương sâu sắc nhất tới Pep và gia đình vào thời điểm vô cùng đau lòng này. Ông luôn có tình yêu và sự ủng hộ của đại gia đình Man City", Chủ tịch Khaldoon Al Mubarak chia sẻ.

    Bên cạnh đó, rất nhiều cầu thủ và các đội bóng lớn như Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool,... cũng đã chia sẻ với nhà cầm quân 49 tuổi về sự mất mát vô cùng to lớn này.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

