(Chuyển nhượng) Nhà vô địch World Cup 2010 viết thư chia tay Chelsea

After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end. Thanks a lot to the club’s board, to the coaches and teammates I’ve had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I’ve been very happy here, you’ve made me feel like home. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world's best football leagues. I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories. New challenges and triumphs will come for sure. I say farewell very pleased with this stage of my career, and I'm also very excited with the next to begin. Thanks and good luck for the future. Come on Blues!!! 🔵🔝 @ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC ___________ Tras cinco años maravillosos mi etapa en el Chelsea FC toca a su fin. Muchas gracias a la directiva del club, a los entrenadores y compañeros en este tiempo, y por supuesto a la afición: gracias por la experiencia de pertenecer a vuestra gran familia. He sido muy feliz, me habéis hecho sentir como en casa. Ha sido un placer y un honor jugar para este gran club y ganar la Premier League, la y la , así como haber competido en una de las mejores ligas del Mundo. Sin duda acerté en la elección, me llevo recuerdos maravillosos e inolvidables. Nuevos desafíos y triunfos llegarán seguro. Me despido muy satisfecho con esta etapa de mi carrera que concluye, y a la vez muy ilusionado con la nueva que comienza. Gracias y mucha suerte en el futuro. Come on Blues!!! 🔵🔝@ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC

A post shared by Pedro Rodriguez Ledesma (@_pedro17_) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:26am PDT