(Chuyển nhượng) Nhà vô địch World Cup 2010 viết thư chia tay Chelsea
Trên trang cá nhân, Pedro vừa xác nhận sẽ rời Chelsea sau 5 mùa giải gắn bó.
Đáo hạn hợp đồng với đội chủ sân Stamford Bridge, ngôi sao người Tây Ban Nha được cho là sẽ chuyển đến Italia để khoác áo Roma trong mùa giải tới.
After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end. Thanks a lot to the club’s board, to the coaches and teammates I’ve had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I’ve been very happy here, you’ve made me feel like home. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world's best football leagues. I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories. New challenges and triumphs will come for sure. I say farewell very pleased with this stage of my career, and I'm also very excited with the next to begin. Thanks and good luck for the future. Come on Blues!!! 🔵🔝 @ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC ___________ Tras cinco años maravillosos mi etapa en el Chelsea FC toca a su fin. Muchas gracias a la directiva del club, a los entrenadores y compañeros en este tiempo, y por supuesto a la afición: gracias por la experiencia de pertenecer a vuestra gran familia. He sido muy feliz, me habéis hecho sentir como en casa. Ha sido un placer y un honor jugar para este gran club y ganar la Premier League, la FA Cup y la Europa League, así como haber competido en una de las mejores ligas del Mundo. Sin duda acerté en la elección, me llevo recuerdos maravillosos e inolvidables. Nuevos desafíos y triunfos llegarán seguro. Me despido muy satisfecho con esta etapa de mi carrera que concluye, y a la vez muy ilusionado con la nueva que comienza. Gracias y mucha suerte en el futuro. Come on Blues!!! 🔵🔝@ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC
Anh viết trên Instagram:
"Sau 5 mùa giải tuyệt vời, cuộc hành trình của tôi tại Chelsea đã khép lại. Cảm ơn ban lãnh đạo Chelsea, các HLV, đồng đội và đặc biệt là những CĐV. Tôi cảm ơn vì đã được trao cơ hội trở thành một phần của đại gia đình này. Tôi hạnh phúc tại đây và có cảm giác như đang ở nhà".
"Tôi hạnh phúc và rất vinh dự khi cùng CLB lên ngôi tại Ngoại hạng Anh, FA Cup và Europa League. Tôi đã lựa chọn đúng đắn và có được những kỷ niệm khó quên. Tôi hài lòng với những gì đã trải qua và hào hứng với những thử thách tiếp theo trong tương lai. Cảm ơn và chúc may mắn, Chelsea!"
Pedro chuyển đến Chelsea từ Barcelona vào hè 2015. Trong 5 năm cống hiến, anh ghi 43 bàn sau 206 trận và góp công lớn giúp Chelsea vô địch Ngoại hạng Anh 2016/17. Lần cuối Pedro khoác áo The Blues là ở chung kết FA Cup, đối đầu Arsenal ngày 1/8.