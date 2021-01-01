[BVB] Haaland và Can: Hai "gã thợ săn" cùng truy lùng một mục tiêu

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, BVB stars Haaland and Can reveal what drives them on the pitch to get better...

Goal scoring is often regarded as the most difficult task on a football pitch, but a certain Norwegian at has been making it look incredibly easy.

Erling Haaland scored a whopping seven goals in his first three league matches for Borussia Dortmund and has been averaging around a goal per match since the former Red Bull Salzburg player joined BVB in January 2020. Mind-boggling stats for a 20-year-old player; the kind of numbers which we usually associate with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or a Robert Lewandowski.

By his own admission, the move from Salzburg to Dortmund was 'massive', yet the move had little impact on his performance on the pitch. He took just three minutes to get his first goal and 15 minutes later, he had completed a hat-trick, against away from home.

Các đội khác

He has proved to be an insatiable predator who 'hunts' success.

"Me as a striker is about hunting the win and hunting the goals because I’m a striker and I have to deliver the goals. I’m hungry for goals and you know that," stated Haaland nonchalantly.

Many believe that the sweetest sound to the ears of a forward is the ball crashing into the back of the net. Maybe, all strikers live for that. Well, Haaland definitely does.

"I like the sound," said the forward instinctively while watching the highlights of his first UEFA goal against PSG in Dortmund colours.

Meanwhile, in the 2020 January transfer window, another player arrived along with Haaland to Borussia; Emre Can. If the teenager brought in freshness to the team, Can added calmness and composure in midfield.

Since leaving in 2014, he spent four seasons with and another two at in before finally setting sail for Germany once again. His stints in England and Italy have helped him become more of a team player, somebody who puts his body on the line time and again, not for individual glory but for the collective.

"Of course, for me, my performance is always important. When I play football, it is really important. But it’s also important for the rest of the team that we all look good, we all perform, and we all give everything on the pitch. And I want to win. I always want to win and that’s why I always want to help my teammates.

"It’s like a family. When you go out on the pitch, you have to be a family, you have to protect your family. And that’s why I always think about it. If a player dribbles past my teammate, then I want to be there. I want to win the ball and that’s why I’m always there for them," expressed Can.

The German is one of the senior players in the squad and the midfielder enjoys his role of a leader in the centre of the park. He is surrounded by young players like Gio Reyna, Jude Bellingham and the German international is an assuring figure on the pitch which allows the youngsters to go forward and express themselves more fluently.

"I knew when I came that we have a very young team. I knew that my position would be a little bit different. A few years ago, I was always among the youngest ones and now I'm one of the oldest. I want to be the part who can be loud or the part who can be the leader in the team. When I was young, I was the captain in a lot of teams. Off the pitch, I’m not the loudest one, but on the pitch, I was always loud."

As a defensive midfielder, his job is to break down attacks, win back possession and find his teammate to build an attack. More often than not, he has to play tough, lunge in with a few crunching tackles and do the dirty work.

"I want to be hard, because I know how it feels if someone is hard to you. It doesn’t feel good. That’s why I always want to be hard on the pitch. But if I do something, if I am wrong with something, in the first moment, my reaction can be a mistake. But at the end I will always go and say sorry. I play hard, but I always want to play fair on the pitch.

"I’m not a player who, if the referee doesn’t look, would give someone an elbow. I was never like that and when I make a mistake, I say sorry for that foul. At the end, what happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch."

Both Haaland and Can are enthralled by the atmosphere of the Signal Iduna Park. On matchdays, the Südtribune (Southern Stand) hosts the gigantic Yellow Wall, a standing section of 25000 fans, whose vociferous and incessant chanting spur the players to give their all on the pitch. They feed off the energy from the fans and many memorable comebacks have been made possible because of their devout 12th man.

"In Dortmund, if you had a stadium of 200,000 fans, every game would be full. In Dortmund, there is something special with the fans. For example, I have played in a lot of stadiums around the world. It’s something really, really, really special.

"When I played my first game here for Dortmund, we played against . It was a Friday game, I remember. Friday games… It is always full, but you never know the atmosphere in the stadium. But after 5 minutes, I was looking at the stand saying: “Hey, what’s going on here?" It was crazy, crazy, crazy. That’s every game here in Dortmund, not just the big games. That makes it special," stated Can, his voice bubbling with excitement.

Meanwhile, Haaland was named on the bench in his home debut. However, just when he appeared from the tunnel the crowd ensured that the lad felt at home with the chants and songs.

"Yeah, I felt it. Yes, I was just trying to enjoy the moment as much as possible."

But the feeling of scoring in front of 'The Wall ', and more importantly on debut, is a memory of a lifetime for the forward.

"I warmed up, it was on the other side from the [Yellow] Wall, so you could look up and think: “Wow, that’s massive”! Yes, then they called me in and it was quite good scoring in front of the Wall, it was very nice! That was, for me as a striker, the perfect start.

"I cannot put words on when I score. It’s just such a nice feeling, you know! It’s hard to explain, but yes, the sky's the limit."

Haaland continues to be driven by a hunger for more goals. Against Hertha after scoring thrice, he was looking for his fourth. He wants to score goals and on some of the biggest stages in football. And there are not many more illustrious nights in European football than a Champions League matchday. He has grown up watching Europe's marquee club competition and now that he is participating in it, it is an additional motivation for him to do well.

"The Champions League is something a bit more special. I start smiling when I talk about it because it is really something special. It’s just something I can’t really put it into words, because my whole life I’ve been watching the Champions League, every final, a lot of games, people scoring goals, with the song before the game starts. That’s the best, you know. Something happens to me a bit more than a normal game."

But to be counted amongst the greatest of the game a player must win silverware. Scoring 50 goals a season becomes futile if the trophy cabinet remains dusty. And both Haaland and Can are not willing to stop unless they win championships in the famed black and yellow.

"I think we’re really hungry to win titles. I think it’s a few years ago that we won something. We need that mentality from everyone, who wants to give everything to win titles. And that’s why I say I think we are hungry for them," asserted Can.

Whereas, the former Salzburg player is already dreaming about the winner's parade at Borsigplatz in Dortmund with millions of the club faithful.

"To achieve something with Dortmund. Yes, with Borussia Dortmund as a club, that will be my biggest dream right now. to try to do my best, so that this club will achieve something. I think everyone in this club deserves this, and for me, I will do my best every time I can, to try to achieve this. And yes, that parade in Dortmund would be nice. I’ve heard some good things about that! So, I think that would be very nice!" exclaimed Haaland.

The outlandish and explosive forward continues to be in a rich vein of form both in and in the Champions League. If he continues to rack in the goals upfront and the team finds fresh impetus under Edin Terzić, Haaland's dream might not remain far-fetched at the end of the campaign.