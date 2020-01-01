TV'de bugün futbol ekranı
19 ARALIK CUMARTESİ
⚽️ 13:30 | Göztepe - Hatayspor | beIN Sports 2
⚽️ 13:30 | Bandırmaspor - Ankaraspor | TRT Avaz -beIN Sports Max 2
⚽️ 13:30 | Keçiörengücü - Balıkesirspor | TRT Spor - beIN Sports Max 1
⚽️ 15:00 | Braunschweig - G.Fürth | S Sport 2
⚽️ 15:30 | C.Palace - Liverpool | S Sport
⚽️ 15:30 | Norwich City - Cardiff | beIN Max 2
⚽️ 16:00 | Trabzonspor - Çaykur Rizespor | beIN Sports 1
⚽️ 16:00 | Yeni Malatyaspor - Kasımpaşa | beIN Sports 2
⚽️ 16:00 | Eskişehirspor - Menemenspor | TRT Spor - beIN Sports Max 1
⚽️ 16:00 | Atletico Madrid - Elche | Spor Smart
⚽️ 17:00 | Toulouse - Le Havre | beIN Sports 4
⚽️ 17:00 | Fiorentina - Verona | beIN Sports 3
⚽️ 17:30 | Leipzig - Köln | S Sport 2
⚽️ 18:00 | Southampton - Manchester City | S Sport
⚽️ 18:00 | Rotherham - Derby County | beIN Sports Max 2
⚽️ 18:15 | Barcelona - Valencia | Spor Smart
⚽️ 19:00 | Gaziantep FK - Fenerbahçe | beIN Sports 1
⚽️ 19:00 | Altay - Akhisarspor | TRT Spor - beIN Sports Max 1
⚽️ 19:00 | Metz - Lens | beIN Sports 4
⚽️ 20:00 | Sampdoria - Crotone | beIN Sports 3
⚽️ 20:30 | Osasuna - Villarreal| Spor Smart 2
⚽️ 20.30 | Levante - Real Sociedad | Spor Smart
⚽️ 20:30 | Everton - Arsenal | S Sport
⚽️ 20:30 | Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Münih | S Sport 2
⚽️ 21:00 | Marsilya - Reims | beIN Sports 4
⚽️ 22:45 | Parma - Juventus | beIN Sports 3
⚽️ 23:00 | Sevilla - Valladolid | Spor Smart
⚽️ 23:00 | Nice - Lyon | beIN Sports 4
⚽️ 23:00 | Newcastle United - Fulham | S Sport
⚽️ 23:30 | Sporting - Farense | S Sport 2