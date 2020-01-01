Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Victor Moses karantinada boş durmadı
Evde kalarak, Mesut Özil formalı fotoğrafını paylaşanlar, Arsenal maçına davetiye kazanıyor.
To make sure you are really staying at home, I'm inviting you all to my #M1Ö jersey challenge: send me your pictures with my jerseys (comment here) from home and I'll share the best ones on my social media. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/G8Mvj4dMan— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 1, 2020
Brezilyalı Ronaldo, 'evde kal' çağrısı yaparak, "Umarım en kısa zamanda bu düşmanı yeneriz" dedi.
"The best thing to do is to stay at home and follow advice from world health authorities and governments." 🏡— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 1, 2020
When @Ronaldo talks, you listen. #StayHome@realvalladolidE 💜 #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/RJ3PcmZ1Z7
Chicharito yeni hobiler ediniyor...
@ManUtd Once a red, alway a red! #GGMU pic.twitter.com/llDUxYocmA— Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) April 1, 2020
Willian'ın yeni antrenman arkadaşları...
.@willianborges88 with his training partners! 👨👧👧 pic.twitter.com/NdqEc2A7Ow— Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 1, 2020
Victor Moses karantinada boş durmadı
Working hard every day #stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/S3zbJlS0i7— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 1, 2020
Kolasinac futbolu özledi...
💭Missing this shirt & place! 🏟 But at the moment there is something more important than football - the HEALTH of all people! Please stay at home! 🏡 #hometeam #StayHomeSaveLives @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PsHQFdGduu— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) April 1, 2020
Jan Vertongen ile formda kalın.
Keep on stretching! 💪— Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 2, 2020
🏡 🖥️ Stay healthy while working from home with this simple exercise from @AIAGroup_Press and @JanVertonghen! #AIASpurs ⚪️ #SpursAtHome pic.twitter.com/Tbh2MoEax6
Evdeki imkanları nasıl daha iyi değerlendiririz?
Improvised Work-Out 💪🏼 #MakeYourHomeYourPlayground pic.twitter.com/qoFQrM1M6U— Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) April 1, 2020