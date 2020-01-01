Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Victor Moses karantinada boş durmadı

Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle tüm spor faaliyetleri dururken kulüpler ve sporcular boş durmadı...

Evde kalarak, Mesut Özil formalı fotoğrafını paylaşanlar, maçına davetiye kazanıyor.

To make sure you are really staying at home, I'm inviting you all to my #M1Ö jersey challenge: send me your pictures with my jerseys (comment here) from home and I'll share the best ones on my social media. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/G8Mvj4dMan — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 1, 2020

Brezilyalı Ronaldo, 'evde kal' çağrısı yaparak, "Umarım en kısa zamanda bu düşmanı yeneriz" dedi.

"The best thing to do is to stay at home and follow advice from world health authorities and governments." 🏡



When @Ronaldo talks, you listen. #StayHome@realvalladolidE 💜 #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/RJ3PcmZ1Z7 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 1, 2020

Chicharito yeni hobiler ediniyor...

Willian'ın yeni antrenman arkadaşları...

Victor Moses karantinada boş durmadı

Kolasinac futbolu özledi...

💭Missing this shirt & place! 🏟 But at the moment there is something more important than football - the HEALTH of all people! Please stay at home! 🏡 #hometeam #StayHomeSaveLives @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PsHQFdGduu — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) April 1, 2020

Jan Vertongen ile formda kalın.

Evdeki imkanları nasıl daha iyi değerlendiririz?