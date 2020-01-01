Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: David Beckham yeteneklerini hala koruyor
David Beckham, yeteneğinden hiçbir şey kaybetmemişe benziyor.
David Beckham still has it 😳— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2020
İngiltere Premier Lig ekiplerinden Aston Villa, 100 yaşına giren taraftarının doğum gününü kutladı.
Happy birthday to Roy Shelton, who is 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ today! 💜— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 5, 2020
Roy is a lifelong Villa fan and he served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War. 🙌 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/VbTEXOvoiG
Manchester United'ın oyuncusu Eric Bailly kendi sınırlarını zorluyor.
😤 @EricBailly24 is simply NOT easing off! ❌ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7dQSi5v1pj— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2020
Karantina günlerinde işlerine devam eden çalışanlara bir teşekkür de La Liga'dan...
There is light at the end of the tunnel... 🙏— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 5, 2020
An 𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐎𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔 to all the workers on the frontline who continue to fight against the spread of COVID-19!
Fenerbahçe Beko'nun eski oyuncularından Bogdan Bogdanovic, THY EuroLeague'de son 10 yılın takımına seçildi
A fantastic all-around scorer, his efficiency and passing skills improved from year to year to make him even more unpredictable— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (🏠) (@EuroLeague) May 5, 2020
The latest member of the All-Decade team is former @FBBasketbol guard @LeaderOfHorde 👏 #EuroLeague20 pic.twitter.com/LvsN5WA4ZF
Barcelona'dan oyuncusu Frenkie de Jong'a Rocky benzetmesi...
🥊 Someone please put Rocky music under this.— FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 4, 2020
👋 Oh and welcome back @DeJongFrenkie21 pic.twitter.com/U9BIunn7bf
Roger Federer ve Novak Djokovic'ten ilham alan iki kardeşten backhand dersleri...
How good is this? 🤗— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 4, 2020
Ankaragücü yapılan koronavirüs testlerinden bir tanesinin pozitif çıktığını açıkladı.
Bilgilendirme |— MKE Ankaragücü #EvdeKal 🏠 (@Ankaragucu) May 5, 2020
