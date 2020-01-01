Koronavirüs

Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: David Beckham yeteneklerini hala koruyor

Getty Images
Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle tüm spor faaliyetleri dururken kulüpler ve sporcular boş durmadı...

David Beckham, yeteneğinden hiçbir şey kaybetmemişe benziyor.

İngiltere Premier Lig ekiplerinden Aston Villa, 100 yaşına giren taraftarının doğum gününü kutladı.

Manchester United'ın oyuncusu Eric Bailly kendi sınırlarını zorluyor.

Karantina günlerinde işlerine devam eden çalışanlara bir teşekkür de La Liga'dan...

Fenerbahçe Beko'nun eski oyuncularından Bogdan Bogdanovic, THY EuroLeague'de son 10 yılın takımına seçildi

Barcelona'dan oyuncusu Frenkie de Jong'a Rocky benzetmesi...

Roger Federer ve Novak Djokovic'ten ilham alan iki kardeşten backhand dersleri...

Ankaragücü yapılan koronavirüs testlerinden bir tanesinin pozitif çıktığını açıkladı.

