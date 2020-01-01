Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: David Beckham yeteneklerini hala koruyor

Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle tüm spor faaliyetleri dururken kulüpler ve sporcular boş durmadı...

David Beckham, yeteneğinden hiçbir şey kaybetmemişe benziyor.

David Beckham still has it 😳



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LFh262qafX — Goal (@goal) May 4, 2020

İngiltere Premier Lig ekiplerinden Aston Villa, 100 yaşına giren taraftarının doğum gününü kutladı.

Happy birthday to Roy Shelton, who is 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ today! 💜



Roy is a lifelong Villa fan and he served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War. 🙌 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/VbTEXOvoiG — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 5, 2020

'ın oyuncusu Eric Bailly kendi sınırlarını zorluyor.

Karantina günlerinde işlerine devam eden çalışanlara bir teşekkür de 'dan...

There is light at the end of the tunnel... 🙏



👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

An 𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐎𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔 to all the workers on the frontline who continue to fight against the spread of COVID-19!

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #StayAtHome #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/FRAkxQ8CUl — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 5, 2020

Beko'nun eski oyuncularından Bogdan Bogdanovic, THY EuroLeague'de son 10 yılın takımına seçildi

A fantastic all-around scorer, his efficiency and passing skills improved from year to year to make him even more unpredictable



The latest member of the All-Decade team is former @FBBasketbol guard @LeaderOfHorde 👏 #EuroLeague20 pic.twitter.com/LvsN5WA4ZF — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (🏠) (@EuroLeague) May 5, 2020

'dan oyuncusu Frenkie de Jong'a Rocky benzetmesi...

🥊 Someone please put Rocky music under this.

👋 Oh and welcome back @DeJongFrenkie21 pic.twitter.com/U9BIunn7bf — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 4, 2020

Roger Federer ve Novak Djokovic'ten ilham alan iki kardeşten backhand dersleri...

Ankaragücü yapılan koronavirüs testlerinden bir tanesinin pozitif çıktığını açıkladı.