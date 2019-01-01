"Mutlu Noel'ler!" Futbol dünyasından Noel mesajları...
Her yıl 25 Aralık'ta kutlanan ve İsa'nın doğumu olarak bilinen Noel geldi çattı.
Dünyanın her yerinden birçok futbolcu, sosyal medya hesaplarından Noel mesajlarını paylaştı.
Sergio Ramos'tan Kylian Mbappe'ye birçok yıldız isim Noel'i böyle kutladı. İşte Goal'ün derledikleri...
¡Felices fiestas!— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 23, 2019
Os deseo lo mejor en estas fechas y espero que paséis unos días estupendos con los vuestros.
Happy holidays! I wish you all the best and hope you spend some great days with your loved ones.
🎄🍾👨👩👦👦👶🍾🎄 pic.twitter.com/Eo4Pb7Uxz7
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 24, 2019
My kids don’t know how good they’ve got it pic.twitter.com/kZxEBdQghh— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 24, 2019
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎄🎅🏼⭐ pic.twitter.com/oL5epNMNN1— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) December 24, 2019
December 24, 2019
Holding the key to the city 🗝 Loving our first Christmas in Rome with the family. From mine to yours wishing you the best holiday period 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kYOvRj7DxT— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas to everyone ❤️ @marianadalot pic.twitter.com/BwouVl021v— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) December 24, 2019
be happy!— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 24, 2019
Merry Xmas!
🎄🎉🎅🏽 pic.twitter.com/FHN0muOJnm
In Sweden we celebrate today. To all those who celebrate today or tomorrow, Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/sEr6vpf3xi— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) December 24, 2019
Feliz Navidad para todos. Ellos mis mejores regalos. 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/j3g8qS3p0L— James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) December 24, 2019
Joyeux Noël à tous 🎄🌟✨ #feliznavidad #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/0j4h9WAx5H— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) December 24, 2019
Felices Fiestas! ✨ Celebrating the holidays with friends & family. Be kind to others and grateful for the people around you. Best wishes to everyone and enjoy the holidays. 💫🍾 pic.twitter.com/4mhMqkgq9x— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/wvqFgBfI6A— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 24, 2019
🅕🅔🅛🅘🅩 🅝🅐🅥🅘🅓🅐🅓 ➋⓿➊➒#LT11 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rpQBhP5b9F— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone from me and Saint.— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 24, 2019
Hope you all have a great day tomorrow and see you Boxing Day 🎅🎄 x MR pic.twitter.com/9lOmB5OzPs
There's nothing like spending Christmas with the most special and important persons in my life.— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) December 24, 2019
No hay nada como vivir la Navidad con las personas más especiales e importantes de mi vida. pic.twitter.com/P6eVWNfhXC
Driving home for Xmas… Happy holidays everyone 🙏🏾❤🎄 pic.twitter.com/Xg2UyrAzzl— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 24, 2019