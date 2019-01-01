La Liga

"Mutlu Noel'ler!" Futbol dünyasından Noel mesajları...

Futbol dünyasının en gözde isimleri Noel'i nasıl kutladı? İşte yıldız futbolculardan Noel mesajları...

Her yıl 25 Aralık'ta kutlanan ve İsa'nın doğumu olarak bilinen Noel geldi çattı.

Dünyanın her yerinden birçok futbolcu, sosyal medya hesaplarından Noel mesajlarını paylaştı.

Sergio Ramos'tan Kylian Mbappe'ye birçok yıldız isim Noel'i böyle kutladı. İşte Goal'ün derledikleri...

Les deseamos una navidad llena de amor y luz. Feliz navidad!!! 🎁🎄❤️

A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo) on

🎅🏽🎅🏽🎅🏽 @psg

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) on

