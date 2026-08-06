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Manchester City'nin 2026/27 biletleri nasıl alınır: Premier League fikstürü, fiyatlar ve daha fazlası

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Manchester City, 2025/26 sezonunun son düzlüğüne baskının zirvede olduğu bir ortamda giriyor.

Manchester City, Pep Guardiola'nın on yıllık görev süresinin Arsenal'ın ardından ligi ikinci sırada tamamlamasıyla sona ermesinin ardından, Enzo Maresca yönetiminde yeni bir döneme giriyor; bu tablo FA Cup ve EFL Cup dublesiyle yumuşatıldı. GOAL, Etihad Stadium'da bilet almanız için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz her şeye sahip.

Manchester City biletlerini ayırtın Şimdi satın al

Manchester City'nin 2026/27 Premier League fikstürünün tamamı

Tarih ve SaatKarşılaşmaStadyumOrganizasyonBilet
23 Ağustos 2026 Pazar, 14:00Manchester City - BournemouthEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
29 Ağustos 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Crystal Palace - Manchester CitySelhurst Park (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
5 Eylül 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Coventry CityEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
12 Eylül 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester United - Manchester CityOld Trafford (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
19 Eylül 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - SunderlandEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
10 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Liverpool - Manchester CityAnfield (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
17 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Ipswich TownEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
24 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Aston Villa - Manchester CityVilla Park (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
31 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Brighton and Hove AlbionEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
7 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Nottingham Forest - Manchester CityThe City Ground (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
21 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - FulhamEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
28 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Arsenal - Manchester CityEmirates Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
2 Aralık 2026 Çarşamba, 20:00Manchester City - Leeds UnitedEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
5 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Brentford - Manchester CityGtech Community Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
12 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - ChelseaEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
19 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Hull CityEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
26 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00Newcastle United - Manchester CitySt. James' Park (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
30 Aralık 2026 Çarşamba, 20:00Everton - Manchester CityHill Dickinson Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
2 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Tottenham HotspurEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
6 Ocak 2027 Çarşamba, 20:00Leeds United - Manchester CityElland Road (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
16 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Nottingham ForestEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
23 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion - Manchester CityAmerican Express Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
30 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - ArsenalEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
6 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Fulham - Manchester CityCraven Cottage (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
10 Şubat 2027 Çarşamba, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
20 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Newcastle UnitedEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
27 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Hull City - Manchester CityMKM Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
3 Mart 2027 Çarşamba, 20:00Manchester City - EvertonEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
13 Mart 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Coventry City - Manchester CityCoventry Building Society Arena (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
20 Mart 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Manchester UnitedEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
10 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Bournemouth - Manchester CityVitality Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
17 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - Crystal PalaceEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
24 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Chelsea - Manchester CityStamford Bridge (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
1 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - BrentfordEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
8 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Manchester City - LiverpoolEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
15 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00Ipswich Town - Manchester CityPortman Road (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
23 Mayıs 2027 Pazar, 15:00Manchester City - Aston VillaEtihad Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
30 Mayıs 2027 Pazar, 16:00Sunderland - Manchester CityStadium of Light (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler

Manchester City biletleri nasıl alınır?

İç saha biletleri için ilk elden satış noktası olan Manchester City'nin resmi bilet portalı üzerinden satın alabilirsiniz. Kulüpler biletleri üç aşamada dağıtır: önce kombine sahiplerine, ardından sadakat puanına göre üyelere ve son olarak Genel Satış kapsamında halka. Ayrıca StubHub gibi ikinci el satıcılar üzerinden de rezervasyon yapabilirsiniz.

Manchester City kombine biletleri nasıl alınır?

Kombine biletler her iç saha maçına katılmanın tek garantili yoludur, ancak şu anda yeni alıcılar için mevcut değildir. Güncellemeler için resmi bilet portalını takip edin ve yeniden satışa sunulduğunda bir tane satın alabilmek için kulüp üyesi olmanız gerektiğini unutmayın.

Manchester City deplasman biletlerini nasıl satın alabilirim?

İç saha maçlarında olduğu gibi, kulübün resmi internet sitesi üzerinden ve City üyeliği gerekliliğiyle satın alabilirsiniz. Rakip kulübün internet sitesini de deneyebilirsiniz, ancak burada da genellikle üyelik gerekir.

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Manchester City biletlerini ayırtın Şimdi satın al

Etihad Stadium hakkında bilmeniz gereken her şey

Manchester City, başlangıçta 2002 Commonwealth Games için inşa edilen Etihad Stadium'da 2003'ten bu yana oynuyor. Kapasite şu anda 55.097 ve bu da onu Premier League'deki daha büyük statlardan biri yapıyor.

Oraya gitmenin en iyi yolu toplu taşıma kullanmak. Metrolink, Manchester Piccadilly'den Etihad Campus durağına 10 dakikadan kısa sürede gidiyor ve maç günlerinde saatte beş kez tramvay seferi yapılıyor. Yakındaki Holt Town ve Velopark durakları, maçın bitiş düdüğünden sonra en az bir saat kapalı kalıyor. Otopark önceden rezerve edilebilir, ancak alan sınırlıdır.

Manchester City biletlerini ayırtın Şimdi satın al

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