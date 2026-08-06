Manchester City, Pep Guardiola'nın on yıllık görev süresinin Arsenal'ın ardından ligi ikinci sırada tamamlamasıyla sona ermesinin ardından, Enzo Maresca yönetiminde yeni bir döneme giriyor; bu tablo FA Cup ve EFL Cup dublesiyle yumuşatıldı. GOAL, Etihad Stadium'da bilet almanız için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz her şeye sahip.
Manchester City'nin 2026/27 Premier League fikstürünün tamamı
|Tarih ve Saat
|Karşılaşma
|Stadyum
|Organizasyon
|Bilet
|23 Ağustos 2026 Pazar, 14:00
|Manchester City - Bournemouth
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|29 Ağustos 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Crystal Palace - Manchester City
|Selhurst Park (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|5 Eylül 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Coventry City
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|12 Eylül 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester United - Manchester City
|Old Trafford (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|19 Eylül 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Sunderland
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|10 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Liverpool - Manchester City
|Anfield (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|17 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Ipswich Town
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|24 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Aston Villa - Manchester City
|Villa Park (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|31 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Brighton and Hove Albion
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|7 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|The City Ground (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|21 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Fulham
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|28 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Arsenal - Manchester City
|Emirates Stadium (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|2 Aralık 2026 Çarşamba, 20:00
|Manchester City - Leeds United
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|5 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Brentford - Manchester City
|Gtech Community Stadium (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|12 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Chelsea
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|19 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Hull City
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|26 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Newcastle United - Manchester City
|St. James' Park (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|30 Aralık 2026 Çarşamba, 20:00
|Everton - Manchester City
|Hill Dickinson Stadium (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|2 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|6 Ocak 2027 Çarşamba, 20:00
|Leeds United - Manchester City
|Elland Road (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|16 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|23 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Brighton and Hove Albion - Manchester City
|American Express Stadium (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|30 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Arsenal
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|6 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Fulham - Manchester City
|Craven Cottage (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|10 Şubat 2027 Çarşamba, 20:00
|Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|20 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Newcastle United
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|27 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Hull City - Manchester City
|MKM Stadium (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|3 Mart 2027 Çarşamba, 20:00
|Manchester City - Everton
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|13 Mart 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Coventry City - Manchester City
|Coventry Building Society Arena (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|20 Mart 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Manchester United
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|10 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester City
|Vitality Stadium (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|17 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Crystal Palace
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|24 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Chelsea - Manchester City
|Stamford Bridge (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|1 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Brentford
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|8 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Manchester City - Liverpool
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|15 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15:00
|Ipswich Town - Manchester City
|Portman Road (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|23 Mayıs 2027 Pazar, 15:00
|Manchester City - Aston Villa
|Etihad Stadium (İç saha)
|Premier League
|Biletler
|30 Mayıs 2027 Pazar, 16:00
|Sunderland - Manchester City
|Stadium of Light (Deplasman)
|Premier League
|Biletler
Manchester City biletleri nasıl alınır?
İç saha biletleri için ilk elden satış noktası olan Manchester City'nin resmi bilet portalı üzerinden satın alabilirsiniz. Kulüpler biletleri üç aşamada dağıtır: önce kombine sahiplerine, ardından sadakat puanına göre üyelere ve son olarak Genel Satış kapsamında halka. Ayrıca StubHub gibi ikinci el satıcılar üzerinden de rezervasyon yapabilirsiniz.
Manchester City kombine biletleri nasıl alınır?
Kombine biletler her iç saha maçına katılmanın tek garantili yoludur, ancak şu anda yeni alıcılar için mevcut değildir. Güncellemeler için resmi bilet portalını takip edin ve yeniden satışa sunulduğunda bir tane satın alabilmek için kulüp üyesi olmanız gerektiğini unutmayın.
Manchester City deplasman biletlerini nasıl satın alabilirim?
İç saha maçlarında olduğu gibi, kulübün resmi internet sitesi üzerinden ve City üyeliği gerekliliğiyle satın alabilirsiniz. Rakip kulübün internet sitesini de deneyebilirsiniz, ancak burada da genellikle üyelik gerekir.
Etihad Stadium hakkında bilmeniz gereken her şey
Manchester City, başlangıçta 2002 Commonwealth Games için inşa edilen Etihad Stadium'da 2003'ten bu yana oynuyor. Kapasite şu anda 55.097 ve bu da onu Premier League'deki daha büyük statlardan biri yapıyor.
Oraya gitmenin en iyi yolu toplu taşıma kullanmak. Metrolink, Manchester Piccadilly'den Etihad Campus durağına 10 dakikadan kısa sürede gidiyor ve maç günlerinde saatte beş kez tramvay seferi yapılıyor. Yakındaki Holt Town ve Velopark durakları, maçın bitiş düdüğünden sonra en az bir saat kapalı kalıyor. Otopark önceden rezerve edilebilir, ancak alan sınırlıdır.