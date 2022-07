CANLI transfer haberleri ve dedikoduları: Galatasaray orta sahasına PSG'nin yıldızı geliyor

🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Zeki Celik 🐺🇹🇷



The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the Turkish full-back!



We are also proud to continue assisting in the search for missing children worldwide. 🙏

#ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/9kW1EL8Jma