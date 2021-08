CANLI | Son dakika transfer haberleri: Ronaldo gelirse Manchester City'nin yıldızı gidiyor

Fabrizio Romano'ya göre; Cristiano Ronaldo'ya yer açmak durumunda olan Manchester City, Raheem Sterling'i elinden çıkaracak.

Manchester City are also working on the outgoings to proceed with official bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. Raheem Sterling could leave Man City if right bid arrives. 🔵🇵🇹 #MCFC



Cristiano Ronaldo he wants to leave. Gabriel Jesus will stay - as Pep wants to keep him.