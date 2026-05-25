West Ham'ın küme düşmesinin ardından Michail Antonio, "kültürü anlamadı" sözleriyle Graham Potter'ı suçladı

Antonio was particularly critical of Potter’s public complaints regarding a lack of leadership within the dressing room, arguing that the manager was the one who had cleared out the veteran voices in the first place. The Jamaican international suggested that the squad was left in a "bad stead" before the 2025-26 season even gathered momentum due to these tactical and personnel shifts.

Potter was ultimately sacked in late September 2025 after winning just six of his 25 games in charge, and his replacement, Nuno Espirito Santo, was ultimately unable to lift the Hammers' fortunes thereafter.

Antonio laid out his frustrations clearly: “Then within three, four weeks of getting rid of those players and the season starts, the first thing he says is, we have no leaders in the changing room. How can you say you’ve got no leaders in the changing rooms if you get rid of all the leaders? So it was just, I feel like it was Graham Potter, who kind of put the team in bad stead.

“I was like, if they get relegated, it’s the only way the club’s going to feel it, the owner’s going to feel it. But now I’ve got rid of all the frustration and anger, I actually feel bad for the boys. I actually want the club to do well now – before I was just angry at everything."