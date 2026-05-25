AFP
Çeviri:
West Ham'ın küme düşmesinin ardından Michail Antonio, "kültürü anlamadı" sözleriyle Graham Potter'ı suçladı
Potter, Hammers'ın "kültürünü" kavrayamadı
In a revealing interview with The i Paper following West Ham's drop from the top flight, Antonio didn't hold back on his assessment of where things went wrong. The forward, who left the club in June 2025 following a life-altering car accident, pointed directly at Potter’s managerial approach as the catalyst for the club's staggering decline from Conference League winners to a relegated side.
“I just feel like Graham Potter came in and tried to change too much,” Antonio explained. “As a manager, you’ve got to come in and understand the culture of the club. And I just don’t feel like he did. He came in, he got rid of all the senior pros: me, Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Edson Alvarez – the captain of Mexico.”
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Leading the squad into a vacuum
Antonio was particularly critical of Potter’s public complaints regarding a lack of leadership within the dressing room, arguing that the manager was the one who had cleared out the veteran voices in the first place. The Jamaican international suggested that the squad was left in a "bad stead" before the 2025-26 season even gathered momentum due to these tactical and personnel shifts.
Potter was ultimately sacked in late September 2025 after winning just six of his 25 games in charge, and his replacement, Nuno Espirito Santo, was ultimately unable to lift the Hammers' fortunes thereafter.
Antonio laid out his frustrations clearly: “Then within three, four weeks of getting rid of those players and the season starts, the first thing he says is, we have no leaders in the changing room. How can you say you’ve got no leaders in the changing rooms if you get rid of all the leaders? So it was just, I feel like it was Graham Potter, who kind of put the team in bad stead.
“I was like, if they get relegated, it’s the only way the club’s going to feel it, the owner’s going to feel it. But now I’ve got rid of all the frustration and anger, I actually feel bad for the boys. I actually want the club to do well now – before I was just angry at everything."
Strained relations with Karren Brady
Forvet, kulüpten ayrılışına da değindi ve ciddi bir trafik kazası geçirdikten sonra sözleşme görüşmeleri sırasında başkan yardımcısı Karren Brady ile ilişkilerinin nasıl bozulduğunu anlattı. Başlangıçta Brady’nin kişisel desteğini övse de, kendisine haftalık sadece 5.000 sterlin değerinde ve A takıma dönüş imkânı içermeyen bir sözleşme teklif edildiğinde, ilişkinin iş tarafı “acımasız” bir hal aldı.
Bu konuşmayı hatırlayan Antonio, "Bana bir sözleşme verecekseniz ve ben birinci takımda oynayamayacaksam, en azından 21 yaş altı takımdakilerin aldığından daha fazla maaşlı bir sözleşme verin. Onun cevabı şuydu: 'Onlar büyük bir trafik kazasında bacaklarını kırmadılar. Sonucun ne olacağını bilmiyoruz'. Ben de sadece 'tamam' dedim. Çok teşekkür ederim.”
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Life in Qatar and facing rocket fire
Şu anda Katar ekibi Al-Sailiya'da forma giyen Antonio'nun yeni hayatı hiç de sakin geçmiyor. Orta Doğu'ya gelişi, bölgedeki çatışmaların tırmanışına denk geldi ve bu durum, ülkedeki ilk günlerinde bazı korkutucu deneyimler yaşamasına neden oldu.
Otelinden gördüğü manzarayı anlatan Antonio, "İlk gün bombalar yağmur gibi yağıyordu, çok korkutucuydu. Penceremden dışarı baktığımda, roketlerin ateşinin otel penceremin önünden geçtiğini görüyordum. Otel sallanıyordu. Ama bunun dışında her şey yolundaydı." dedi.