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DÜNYA KUPASI'NIN TEK ANINI BİLE KAÇIRMAYIN

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Keşfet
Arsenal Manchester City United Chelsea LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Çeviri:

2026-27 Premier Lig fikstürü: Son şampiyon Arsenal ile şampiyonluk adayları Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd ve Chelsea’nin tam maç programları

Premier Lig
Arsenal
M. United
Liverpool
M.City
Chelsea

2026-27 sezonu başladığında Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool ve Manchester City’de yeni atanan kalıcı teknik direktörler görev başında olacak; şampiyonluk unvanını koruyan Arsenal’in başında ise Mikel Arteta kalmaya devam edecek. Maç programlarının tamamı açıklandıktan sonra GOAL, aksiyon dolu bir sezonun daha sona ermesiyle şampiyonluk zaferinin tadını çıkarmayı umut eden Londra ve Kuzey Batı’daki takımların maç takvimlerini mercek altına alıyor.

  • Martin Odegaard Arsenal 2025-26Getty

    Arsenal’in 2026-27 Sezonu Maç Takvimi

    Gunners, 2025-26 sezonunda 22 yıllık şampiyonluk hasretine son verdi ve 2003-04 sezonundaki efsanevi “Invincibles” takımından bu yana ilk kez en üst lig şampiyonluğunu kazandı. Geçen sezon Carabao Kupası ve Şampiyonlar Ligi finallerinde de mağlup olan Kuzey Londra'nın dev takımı, Cuma gecesi oynanacak sezon açılış maçında, yeni yükselen Coventry'yi evinde ağırlayarak yeni şampiyonluklar için yolculuğuna başlayacak.

    Tarih

    Maç başlangıç saati (GMT)

    Maç

    21/08/2026

    20:00

    Arsenal - Coventry City

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Aston Villa - Arsenal

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Chelsea

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Sunderland - Arsenal

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion - Arsenal

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Leeds United

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest - Arsenal

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Everton

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Arsenal

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Hull City

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Newcastle United - Arsenal

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Manchester City

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Brentford - Arsenal

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Bournemouth

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Manchester United

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Crystal Palace - Arsenal

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Fulham - Arsenal

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Ipswich Town

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Arsenal - Brentford

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Hull City - Arsenal

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Newcastle United

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Arsenal

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Liverpool

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Ipswich Town - Arsenal

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Fulham

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Arsenal

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Arsenal - Crystal Palace

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Arsenal

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Sunderland

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Coventry City - Arsenal

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Aston Villa

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Bournemouth - Arsenal

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Leeds United - Arsenal

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Nottingham Forest

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Everton - Arsenal

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Arsenal - Brighton and Hove Albion


    • Reklam
  • Bruno Fernandes Manchester United GFXGOAL

    Manchester United 2026-27 Sezonu Maç Takvimi

    Ruben Amorim ile yaşanan başarısız deneyin sona ermesinin ardından, Kırmızı Şeytanlar Michael Carrick yönetiminde etkileyici bir şekilde toparlandı; ligi üçüncü sırada tamamlayarak Şampiyonlar Ligi’ne katılma hakkı kazandılar ve geçici teknik direktörlerine kalıcı bir sözleşme imzaladılar. Şampiyonluk adayı olarak gösterilen United, 2026-27 sezonuna, birinci ligin yeni takımı Hull City’ye konuk olarak başlayacak.

    Tarih

    Maç başlangıç saati (GMT)

    Maç

    22/08/2026

    12:30

    Hull City - Manchester United

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Ipswich Town

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Everton - Manchester United

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Manchester City

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Fulham - Manchester United

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Leeds United - Manchester United

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Bournemouth

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Manchester United

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Aston Villa

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Manchester United

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Brentford

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Newcastle United - Manchester United

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Coventry City

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Crystal Palace - Manchester United

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Manchester United

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Nottingham Forest

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Manchester United - Sunderland

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion - Manchester United

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Manchester United - Newcastle United

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Aston Villa - Manchester United

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Liverpool

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Brentford - Manchester United

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Chelsea

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Manchester United - Brighton and Hove Albion

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest - Manchester United

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Arsenal

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Sunderland - Manchester United

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Everton

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Manchester United

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Hull City

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Ipswich Town - Manchester United

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Crystal Palace

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Coventry City - Manchester United

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Bournemouth - Manchester United

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Leeds United

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Manchester United - Fulham

  • Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2025-26Getty

    Liverpool’un 2026-27 Sezonu Maç Takvimi

    Arne Slot, Premier Lig şampiyonluğunu kazanmasından 12 ay sonra teknik direktörlük görevinden alındı; Hollandalı teknik direktör, “Mısır Kralı” Mohamed Salah’ın ardından takımdan ayrılanlar arasına katıldı. Artık Anfield’da ipleri eline Andoni Iraola aldı; onun yönetimindeki ilk resmi maçta, Kırmızılar, Newcastle ile St James’ Park’ta oynanacak heyecan verici bir karşılaşma için zorlu bir deplasmana çıkacak.

    Tarih

    Maç başlangıç saati (GMT)

    Maç

    23/08/2026

    16:30

    Newcastle United - Liverpool

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Nottingham Forest

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Ipswich Town - Liverpool

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Fulham

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Bournemouth - Liverpool

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Manchester City

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Brentford - Liverpool

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Brighton and Hove Albion

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Arsenal

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Crystal Palace - Liverpool

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Manchester United

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Everton - Liverpool

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Liverpool - Sunderland

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Liverpool

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Leeds United

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Hull City - Liverpool

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Aston Villa - Liverpool

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Coventry City

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Sunderland - Liverpool

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Crystal Palace

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Liverpool

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Everton

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal - Liverpool

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Coventry City - Liverpool

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Hull City

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Liverpool - Aston Villa

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Ipswich Town

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Fulham - Liverpool

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Newcastle United

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest - Liverpool

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Leeds United - Liverpool

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Chelsea

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Liverpool

    15 Mayıs 2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Brentford

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Liverpool - Bournemouth

  • Erling Haaland Man CityGetty

    Manchester City’nin 2026-27 Sezonu Maç Takvimi

    10 unutulmaz yıl boyunca kazandığı 20 kupa zaferinin ardından City, Pep Guardiola sonrası döneme giriyor. Katalan teknik adamın eski sağ kolu Enzo Maresca, takımın başına geçmeye ve bu muhteşem temellerin üzerine yeni bir sayfa açma görevini üstlenmeye hazırlanıyor. FA Kupası ve Carabao Kupası şampiyonu, yeni sezonu “Super Sunday” kapsamında evinde Bournemouth’u ağırlayarak açacak.

    Tarih

    Maç başlangıç saati (GMT)

    Maç

    23/08/2026

    14:00

    Manchester City - Bournemouth

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Crystal Palace - Manchester City

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City - Coventry City

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United - Manchester City

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City - Sunderland

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool - Manchester City

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City - Ipswich Town

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Aston Villa - Manchester City

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City - Brighton and Hove Albion

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest - Manchester City

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City - Fulham

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Manchester City

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Manchester City - Leeds United

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Brentford - Manchester City

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City - Chelsea

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City - Hull City

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Newcastle United - Manchester City

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Everton - Manchester City

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Leeds United - Manchester City

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Nottingham Forest

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion - Manchester City

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Arsenal

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Fulham - Manchester City

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Newcastle United

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Hull City - Manchester City

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Manchester City - Everton

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Coventry City - Manchester City

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Manchester United

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Bournemouth - Manchester City

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Crystal Palace

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Manchester City

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Brentford

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Liverpool

    15 Mayıs 2027

    15:00

    Ipswich Town - Manchester City

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City - Aston Villa

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Sunderland - Manchester City

  • Cole Palmer Chelsea 2025-26 Premier LeagueGetty

    Chelsea'nin 2026-27 Sezonu Maç Takvimi

    Xabi Alonso, Stamford Bridge’de İngiliz futboluna geri döndü. Dünya Kupası şampiyonu eski Liverpool orta saha oyuncusu ve Real Madrid teknik direktörü, Chelsea’nin “döner kapısından” geçen en son isim oldu. İspanyol teknik adam, 2026-27 sezonunda Avrupa kupalarında yer alamayacak olan takımın kaderini bir an önce tersine çevirme baskısı altında olacak. The Blues, ilk “Monday Night Football” maçında Fulham ile Batı Londra derbisinde karşı karşıya gelerek sezona başlayacak.

    Tarih

    Maç başlangıç saati (GMT)

    Maç

    24/08/2026

    20:00

    Fulham - Chelsea

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Brighton and Hove Albion

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal - Chelsea

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Hull City

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Brentford - Chelsea

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Bournemouth

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Everton - Chelsea

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Manchester United

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Sunderland - Chelsea

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Leeds United

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest - Chelsea

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Chelsea - Crystal Palace

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Liverpool

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City - Chelsea

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea - Aston Villa

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Coventry City - Chelsea

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Ipswich Town - Chelsea

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Newcastle United

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Crystal Palace - Chelsea

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Sunderland

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Leeds United - Chelsea

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Nottingham Forest

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United - Chelsea

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Newcastle United - Chelsea

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Ipswich Town

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Aston Villa - Chelsea

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Chelsea - Coventry City

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Arsenal

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Hull City - Chelsea

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Fulham

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion - Chelsea

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Manchester City

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool - Chelsea

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea - Everton

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Bournemouth - Chelsea

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Chelsea - Brentford